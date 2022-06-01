ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, CA

Mary Jo Wirht, 1922–2022

By The Sun-Gazette Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family and friends of Mary Jo (Gotham) Wirht are invited to attend a memorial service to honor Mary...

Deborah Lee “Debbie” Ward, 66

Deborah Lee “Debbie” Ward passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022. She was 66 years old. She was a graduate of Mount Whitney High in 1975, and a longtime resident of Visalia and Exeter, Calif., communities. She was a former bus driver for Student Transport of America, and enjoyed driving the students.
EXETER, CA
Tulare Historical Museum celebrates Portuguese Heritage Month

TULARE – This Saturday the Tulare Historical Museum will be celebrating Portuguese Heritage Month with a history exhibit, authentic Portuguese desserts and cheese and wine. On Saturday, June 4 the Tulare Historical Museum (THM) will be starting the month with an event, free to the public, starting at 12 p.m. and ending at 3 p.m. The event will host Diniz Borges, a Portuguese language-lecturer at Fresno State and director of the Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute. His lecture will take place at 12:30 p.m. and he will be speaking on the Azores, its people, history and traditions as well as the Kingdom of Portugal in the museum’s Heritage Art Gallery.
TULARE, CA
Owners plan to rebuild Main Street property lost to fire

VISALIA – Owners of the downtown building which burned in a May 1 fire are taking steps to rebuild. The Franey family’s plans to rebuild the commercial property in the 300 block of West Main Street went before the city of Visalia’s Site Plan Review Committee on May 25. The 8,400 square foot building will again be home to Main Street mainstay Alejandra’s Mexican Restaurant and sandwich chain Jimmy John’s.
VISALIA, CA
Valley Children’s Hospital receives donation from Ag Expo

TULARE – The International Agri-Center, World Ag Expo and the Central Valley Toyota Dealers presented a donation of almost $80,000 to Valley Children’s Healthcare at the All Guild Picnic in May. “The Guilds of Valley Children’s are proud to collaborate with World Ag Expo and Central Valley Toyota...
TULARE, CA
Tulare takes first steps in emergency homeless shelter development

TULARE – Tulare City Council gave city staff the authority to move forward in preparing a lease agreement and proposal requests for the emergency homeless shelter. At the May 17 Tulare City Council meeting, applause rang through the council chambers as all five members voted to move forward with the first steps of an emergency homeless shelter proposal plan. Council directed staff to draft a lease agreement which, with the plans, must still go through the Tulare County Board of Supervisors before any major moves are made in the building process.
TULARE, CA
Visalians asked to house new physicians in face of inflated rental market

VISALIA – The competitive state of Visalia’s rental market has many incoming physician residents at a loss as to where to live, so Kaweah Health is taking matters into its own hands. The hospital is partnering with local community members who are willing to open spare rooms in their homes to new residents free of charge.
VISALIA, CA
Prescribed burn expected in the Sequoia foothills

Leif Mathiesen, the parks’ deputy fire management officer said the treated areas helped provide a safer area to engage and was successful last year. “This allowed fire managers to more quickly reallocate resources to portions of the fire threatening the community of Three Rivers and threatened natural and cultural resources and infrastructure inside the park. We need to continue to have that advantage in the foothill zone going forward,” Mathiesen said.
THREE RIVERS, CA
Tulare man convicted for throwing Molotov cocktail at police vehicle

PORTERVILLE – Last November a Tulare man mixed up a cocktail strong enough to get him convicted of felony use of a destructive device to damage or destroy property. On May 27, a South County Justice Center jury convicted Bruce Creamer, 63, for attempting to destroy a police vehicle. He was found guilty of felony use of a destructive device to damage or destroy property. Creamer’s sentencing is scheduled for June 23, where he faces up to seven years in state prison.
TULARE, CA
Local nonprofits receive grants to address food insecurity

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Central Valley contains more than 1.4 million acres of productive pasture and farmland. Yet, according to the Central California Food Bank in Fresno, hunger levels were 25% higher in the Valley in 2021 than in 2019. In addition, California produces nearly half of the nation’s fruits and vegetables, yet 1 in 5 Californians do not know where their next meal will come from.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Sun-Gazette takes home five awards at state competition

SACRAMENTO – The Sun-Gazette won five statewide awards last week for its comprehensive coverage of Tulare County in 2021. On May 27, the California Newspaper Publishers Association released winning entries for print, digital and campus newspapers across 46 categories. Contestants entered into divisions based on their circulation with three levels for digital and student media and seven levels in print. The Sun-Gazette competed in the 4,301 to 11,000 circulation category for weekly newspapers and won awards in all aspects of local coverage including local government, education, sports, agriculture and opinion.
TULARE COUNTY, CA

