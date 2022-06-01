COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 1

A horse residing at a ranch in Clackamas County, Oregon, presented with neurologic signs and later tested positive for equine herpesvirus type-1 (EHV-1) on May 31. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) confirmed the horse has been euthanized. The owners reported they were recently at the 2022 Oregon High School Equestrian Teams (OHSET) state championship at the First Interstate Bank Expo Center in Redmond, Oregon, from May 12-15. An additional horse from the same ranch also participated in the OHSET meet and developed respiratory clinical signs but is reported to be recovering.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO