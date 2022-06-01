ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 1

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOHA report, May 31, 2022 – Cases: 4,667, 765,449 total; Deaths:...

Washington Examiner

Oregon's new drug treatment law a big flop

Oregon state officials are admitting that a 2020 ballot measure to decriminalize drugs has failed as overdoses skyrocket and appropriated funds remain unspent. Testimony before the House Committee on Behavior Health on Thursday painted a grim picture of Oregon’s efforts to encourage self-help in lieu of incarceration . “When...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon's COVID-19 trend: more cases, hospitalizations, deaths

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's new COVID-19 report is showing increases for the state's COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Oregon Health Authority issued its (OHA) COVID-19 Biweekly Data Report today. It reveals COVID-19-related case increases since the last biweekly period with, "22,845 new cases of COVID-19 from May 16 to May 29, a 24% increase over the previous biweekly total of 18,447."
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Wanted: New Employees At Oregon State Hospital

Oregon State Hospital recruiters are visiting job fairs, purchasing radio and television spots and posting openings on job boards for professional organizations. Even so, 20% of the the state-run mental health hospital’s budgeted positions are vacant. That’s 373 openings in a workforce that has 1,863 people at full strength.
OREGON STATE
stateofreform.com

Lawmakers push for greater availability of naloxone in Oregon

Oregon lawmakers pushed for greater availability of naloxone during a Senate Interim Committee on Health Care meeting on Thursday. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Drug overdose deaths are a growing concern in the state, particularly those tied to fentanyl use....
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley tests positive for COVID again

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley announced on social media Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time. Sen. Merkley released the following statement: “After recovering and feeling better, some COVID symptoms have returned and I again tested positive. This is occurring in a modest percent of folks who used Paxlovid and is referred to as ‘COVID-19 Rebound.’
OREGON STATE
kcfmradio.com

Hospital Recruitments; Recycling Additions; Florence COVID Cases

Hospitals all across the nation are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. But rural hospitals in places like Florence have always had challenges in recruiting and maintain quality hospital staff, something that Peace Harbor Hospital has been actively looking to change. CAO of Peace Harbor, Jason Hawkins says it all begins with defining a good rural candidate.
FLORENCE, OR
oregontoday.net

Boat Inspections Western Lane Co., June 3

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Bi-Mart again this year to offer free boat inspections to help you get on the water safely! We can help you make sure you have everything you need. Bring your boat (any kind) to the below listed Bi-Marts on the scheduled date/time and a Lane County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Deputy will inspect your boat for free! Sunday 6/5/22 ~10am-1pm – Florence Bi-Mart – 4310 Highway 101.
LANE COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Coos Bay Hospital to Close Behavioral Health Beds

The Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay announced May 25 it would close its inpatient unit for adult psychiatric patients. That’s a blow for a state that is already desperately short of places for people experiencing mental health crises. As WW reported this week, the long-standing space crunch at the Oregon State Hospital, the state’s public psychiatric hospital, has resulted in the warehousing of patients who need residential care in scarce psychiatric beds at privately run hospitals, such as PeaceHealth, Providence and the Unity Center.
COOS BAY, OR
TheHorse.com

Oregon Horse Tests Positive for EHV-1 After State Meet

A horse residing at a ranch in Clackamas County, Oregon, presented with neurologic signs and later tested positive for equine herpesvirus type-1 (EHV-1) on May 31. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) confirmed the horse has been euthanized. The owners reported they were recently at the 2022 Oregon High School Equestrian Teams (OHSET) state championship at the First Interstate Bank Expo Center in Redmond, Oregon, from May 12-15. An additional horse from the same ranch also participated in the OHSET meet and developed respiratory clinical signs but is reported to be recovering.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, June 2 – Gas Prices In Oregon Up To $5.21 a Gallon; Klamath Falls Downtown Association Receives $200,000 Grant for Old Arcade Hotel Revitalization

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

STATE CONTINUES PAYING OUT OREGON EMERGENCY RENTAL ASSISTANCE

The State continues paying out on Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program applications to renters and landlords across Oregon. A release from Oregon Housing and Community Services said they processing for payment applications submitted through the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which stopped accepting applications on March 21st. As of Tuesday, OHCS has paid out $363.36 million in emergency rental assistance to 55,656 households.
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Is Clackamas County the Florida of Oregon?

An analogy, for your consideration: Clackamas County is to Oregon as Florida is to the rest of the United States. The county is currently in the final throes of a ballot-counting disaster that is ripe for dissection by conspiracy theorists on all sides (Vote by mail is corrupt and needs to be replaced! No, the county clerk is a Trump acolyte who is actively trying to undermine faith in the system! Commence panic!), recalling the dimpled ballots, hanging chads, and drawn-out vote count and recount of Florida, 2000.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Indigenous farmer seeks solutions in drought-plagued Central Oregon

Your browser does not support the audio element. The pond is full again at Upingaksraq Spring Alaska Schreiner’s high desert farm. It’s a welcome sight for Schreiner, who owns Sakari Farms north of Bend. Last summer, as drought punished Central Oregon, Schreiner’s irrigation district stopped delivering water. She...
BEND, OR

