What year did Memorial Day become an official holiday?

A brand new donut shop is about ready to open its doors to the public in NW Rochester, Minnesota but it is NOT in a spot that you'd expect. If you take a drive on 19th Street NW in Rochester, you'll notice quite a few newer places that have been built recently by the Rochester Athletic Club, including Collins Orthodontics at 2946 Jeremiah Ln NW. (Get directions to Collins Orthodontics here.) Not only are smiles being transformed at Collins Othrodontists but thanks to some delicious donuts, more kids are going to have a chance at those amazing smiles too!

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO