Austin, MN

What year did Memorial Day become an official holiday?

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongrats to our trivia winner this...

www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

National Eagle Center reopens to daily visitors

After being closed for several months due to renovations, the National Eagle Center in Wabasha has reopened to daily visitors. The center reopened Friday morning after a six-month hiatus that allowed for the first phase of the Wabasha Riverfront Revitalization Project. Some of the upgrades include the expansion of eagle...
WABASHA, MN
1520 The Ticket

Television Star Shops In Downtown Duluth

The celebrity sightings in Duluth continue. There have been quite a few as of late and the latest comes courtesy of a famous television and movie star who has been in a bunch of hits. This is not the first time a celebrity has visited Duluth. Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Joel...
DULUTH, MN
KAAL-TV

What year was "Taps" written?

Congrats to our trivia winner this morning, Gene Worke from Albert Lea!. Copyright 2022 - KAAL-TV, LLC A Hubbard Broadcasting Company.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Austin, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Austin, MN
Bring Me The News

Raising Cane's opens its 16th, 17th restaurants in Minnesota

Minnesota's 16th Raising Cane's restaurant opened Wednesday and No. 17 will officially open to the public on Tuesday, June 7. The popular fast food chicken fingers restaurant opened the doors to the Lakeville location (18477 Kenrick Ave.) on Wednesday, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a drawing that awarded 20 customers free food from Cane's for an entire year.
ROSEVILLE, MN
KEYC

Mankato art fair changes name following cease-and-desist order

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A decades-long event in Mankato is undergoing some changes. The Old Town Art Fair has been an annual sight in downtown Mankato since 2010. But this year, they will be changing the name of the event. Organizers received a cease and desist letter from the Chicago...
MANKATO, MN
KDHL AM 920

‘Living’ Plant Just Scared Unsuspecting Minnesotans Out For a Walk

It's something you might see on TV or on TikTok, but this 'living' plant just startled several Minnesotans out for a walk earlier this week. Ahh, you gotta love this time of year in Minnesota, right? The weather has warmed up... finally... and people across the Land of 10,000 Lakes are getting out and enjoying it-- even if that means you might be startled by a 'living' plant.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Opening Date Announced for New Donut Shop in NW Rochester

A brand new donut shop is about ready to open its doors to the public in NW Rochester, Minnesota but it is NOT in a spot that you'd expect. If you take a drive on 19th Street NW in Rochester, you'll notice quite a few newer places that have been built recently by the Rochester Athletic Club, including Collins Orthodontics at 2946 Jeremiah Ln NW. (Get directions to Collins Orthodontics here.) Not only are smiles being transformed at Collins Othrodontists but thanks to some delicious donuts, more kids are going to have a chance at those amazing smiles too!
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Riverfront Drive closed in Old Town

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Parts of Riverfront Drive is temporarily closed for the weekend. The road is under development for the Riverfront Drive Demonstration Project. The project will change the roadway design between Plum and Rock Streets, in which sidewalks, parking locations, and road lanes will be redesigned. During the...
MANKATO, MN
B105

Minnesota Man Busted Tanning On Top Of Elementary School

There have been some weird crimes making headlines lately but this one might be the absolute weirdest. I guess our long Minnesota winters really have made us lose it a little bit. One example of a weird story comes from Wisconsin. Let's just say a town named Spread Eagle is...
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
KEYC

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B102.7

This Is The Oldest Beer In Minnesota And It’s Really Old

This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Vandalism keeping Silver Lake Pool closed in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Vandalism will keep Silver Lake Pool closed until early July. The Rochester Parks & Recreation Department announced that Thursday, saying the pool was scheduled to open for the season on Monday but the recent destruction of the pool’s main drain cover will make that impossible. A replacement part will take a few weeks to arrive.
ROCHESTER, MN
newrichlandstar.com

‘Happy to finally be here’: Care Center welcomes Brittany

Hinz-Henry lives in Albert Lea with her husband, Jordan, and their two children, Hunter, 10, and Caliber, 6. As of Oct. 11, Brittany Hinz-Henry is the new director of nursing at the New Richland Care Center, taking over from Kyle Parr. Hinz-Henry graduated from NRHEG in 2006. She studied her...
NEW RICHLAND, MN
fox9.com

Large fire burning at historic Fort Snelling in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A large fire burned at a building at Historic Fort Snelling on Thursday afternoon. Sky FOX 9 is above the scene. Watch live in the player above. The fire is at one of the old post buildings that is being converted to housing, with FOX 9's Rob Olson noting the windy conditions on Thursday are making it difficult to fight the blaze.
MINNESOTA STATE

Community Policy