[WATCH] Man Holding Baby Catches Mets Home Run Ball At Citi Field

Minnesota Twins broadcaster Jim Kaat referred to New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes as "Nestor the Molester" during a broadcast Thursday, the second offensive remark in the past year by the 83-year-old Hall of Fame pitcher while calling a game.As Minnesota's Chris Archer struck out Detroit star Miguel Cabrera, Kaat began to explain that Cortes had become one of his favorite pitchers during a breakout season with New York."'Nestor the Molester,' Nestor Cortes," Kaat said. "Angles and different speeds. He's a pitcher."Twins vice president of communications and content Dustin Morse spoke with Kaat after the broadcast about the comment."Obviously, we...

DETROIT, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO