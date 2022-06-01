Unexpectedly Basque-ing in Los Baños

SOME CONTEMPLATION, enjoyed before you reach the place where some of the largest and oldest living things on the planet hold spectacular sway? You likely want to engage in a bit of deep thinking, mulling, and daydreaming, and pondering. For the sequoias are a lot to take in, in the best sense, and preparing to behold their grandeur can take at least a few minutes or more. Getting to do so while playing the passenger on the Sequoia Shuttle, the warm-weather service that whisks people up, up, up the mountain from Visalia? Call it an ideal way to sit back, gaze out the window, and ready yourself for the epic experience. The shuttle is something many tree fans have counted on, over the years, as a way to cover that last leg, and a number of curves in the road, up to the world-famous forest.

VISALIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO