San Francisco, CA

Unexpectedly Basque-ing in Los Baños

By Louie Castoria
Half Moon Bay Review
 2 days ago

Fate sometimes plays pranks to make us laugh at ourselves. Last Friday I was in Fresno, doing my “day job.” It was a seven-hour drive on Thursday (traffic jam) to get there for what was to have been an all-day event. It lasted fewer than 30 minutes. I grumbled about the...

www.hmbreview.com

Comments / 0

westsideconnect.com

Contestants vie for Dairy Princess title, role as industry ambassador

Two young women will compete for the prestigious title of Dairy Princess during the District 4 Dairy Princess contest on June 16, at Van Foeken Event Barn in Hilmar. This year’s contestants are Ellie Dyt of Crows Landing and Nicole Bettencourt of Aptos. Ellie is the daughter of Rich...
HILMAR, CA
Science Friday

How Recreational Weed Transformed A Small California Town

From the outside, Jose Rivas’s gray, one-story office building seems just as unassuming as Woodlake, the small Tulare County City where it’s located. But once you’ve been escorted inside the wrought iron gate and checked in at the security desk, you’ll see a chemistry lab of so many potheads’ dreams: bubbling evaporators, storage tanks of liquid nitrogen, and trays and trays of drying marijuana buds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
yourcentralvalley.com

Fossils to Falls: Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad

Just a few short miles before the South Gate entrance to Yosemite, the Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad is taking passengers back in time with a historically accurate train ride through the Sierras. Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad is also another stop on the Fossils to Falls Road Trip brought...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Pets of the Week: Petey and Paulie need a home

Petey and Paulie are currently available for adoption at the Kings SPCA. The two Chihuahua mixes were brought in together and, at first, were quite timid around people but have begun warming up to them over the two months they've been in the shelter. The SPCA is located inside the...
HANFORD, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Al Williams, Presente!

Al Williams spent many years as a homeless person on the cruel streets of Fresno in the Roeding Park, Highway 99 and Olive Avenue area. He worked to feed homeless people with Food Not Bombs and spoke out frequently against the unjust treatment of his homeless brothers and sisters. Williams passed away on May 1, 2022.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Carnegie Museum car show and craft fair to be held Saturday

The Carnegie Museum will be hosting a car show and craft fair in downtown Hanford from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, June 4. There will be eleven categories for the judging event at noon with an awards ceremony to follow at 1 p.m. Categories are:. People's Choice. Best...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

There are more Fresnos than just California’s

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno is a well-known city in California, home to a number of fictional characters and referenced in many popular songs. However, the Fresno of Central California is not the only Fresno in the United States. In fact, there are other Fresnos in Texas, Arkansas, Ohio, and a Fresno Reservoir in Montana. […]
FRESNO, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Fresno-Madera Area No. 1 in the Nation for Worst Air Quality

According to last month’s State of the Air Report, which is published by the American Lung Association every year, the Fresno-Madera area took the lead as the most polluted city in the country for fine particle pollution, also known as PM2.5. For the last decade, that record was held by Bakersfield, but Fresno is now leading the charge.
FRESNO, CA

