Health Highlights: June 1, 2022

By Ernie Mundell
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

Could beating drums help beat autism? The percussive skill needed to bang out rhythms on a drum seem to help improve socializing, inhibition control and focus among teens with autism, a new study found. Read more

A mutant gene might hold key to Alzheimer's treatment. An international research team has discovered a rare mutation that actually negates the Alzheimer's risk posed by the APOE4 gene. The discovery might point to potential treatments. Read more

Men think they're healthier than they are. A new survey that also finds that men's overconfidence about their health could cause them to neglect it. Read more

Why making baby formula at home is a bad idea. Amid the current shortage, experts strongly urge that parents put their child's health first and avoid makeshift solutions. Read more

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

