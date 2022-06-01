Larry Summers: More rate increases ahead to contain inflation

Related
Fed signals several half-percentage point hikes to come
The Federal Reserve means business when it comes to tightening monetary policy.
CNBC
The Fed's Mary Daly says rate hikes should continue until inflation is tamed
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said she backs raising rates aggressively until inflation comes down. "We need to do that expeditiously, and I see a couple of 50 basis point hikes immediately in the next couple of meetings to get there," Daly told CNBC. Daly said she sees some...
Fed may need to stick to half-point rate hikes - Mester
June 3 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve may need to continue raising rates at the current clip through September unless there is "compelling" evidence that inflation has peaked based on a range of data, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Friday. Mester and other policymakers, including Fed...
Report: Economy adds 390,000 jobs in May, beats Wall Street predictions
June 3 (UPI) -- Led by gains in leisure and hospitality, nonfarm payroll employment increased by 390,000 in May, off from last year's figures, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday. In May, the Labor Department said the economy added almost 430,000 jobs during...
Business Insider
The US will enter a recession as soon as this year and the Fed can't stop food and energy inflation, hedge fund manager Kyle Bass says
"We're in a scenario where we have a stagflationary environment," Bass told CNBC Thursday.At the same time, the Fed won't be able to stop energy and food prices from climbing higher. The US could hit a recession before the end of this year or by early 2023, according to the...
CNBC
Jamie Dimon says 'brace yourself' for an economic hurricane caused by the Fed and Ukraine war
There are two main factors that has Dimon worried: So-called quantitative tightening, or QT, is scheduled to begin this month and will ramp up to $95 billion a month in reduced bond holdings. The other large factor worrying Dimon is the Ukraine war and its impact on commodities, including food...
FOXBusiness
US economy could be headed toward recession, economist warns: '100% odds' of global slowdown
The U.S. economy could be barreling toward a recession in the next year, as persistently high inflation and an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve weighs on growth. Greg Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon, warned in a new analyst note that the odds of an economic downturn in the U.S. over the course of the next year are somewhere between 35% and 40%.
Investors See Real Estate as Best Hedge Against Inflation
Real estate investments have struggled recently, with the FTSE Nareit REIT index falling 11.95% year to date. But investors often view real estate as a hedge against inflation, which is particularly relevant now, with consumer prices soaring 8.3% in the 12 months through April. So you may not be shocked...
A recession just isn’t in the cards, BofA says. Instead, get ready for ‘extended weakness’
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. From billionaire investors to former Federal Reserve officials, recession predictions have flooded in since the start of the year. But despite the persistent headlines, many on Wall Street aren’t buying it.
U.S. firms show first hints of impact of Fed's policy tightening, survey shows
June 1 (Reuters) - The economy in the majority of regions in the United States expanded at a modest or moderate growth pace in April through late May and there were some tentative signs that the Federal Reserve's actions to cool demand were beginning to be felt, a Fed report showed on Wednesday.
FOXBusiness
Dismissing recession probability is a 'mistake,' former White House economist warns
Reacting to the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge improving by 0.3% from March to April, former Trump Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett signaled it's a "mistake" to start dismissing the possibility of a recession on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday. BANK OF AMERICA CEO: U.S. CONSUMER IN ‘VERY...
Washington Examiner
Fed Vice Chairwoman Lael Brainard says there are no planned pauses in rate hikes
Lael Brainard, the vice chairwoman of the Federal Reserve, dismissed the notion that the central bank will be pausing its interest rate hiking agenda anytime soon, even as fears of a recession grow. Brainard, who was nominated by President Joe Biden and sworn in last month, weighed in on the...
Yellen Says She Was Wrong About the ‘Path That Inflation Would Take’
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen conceded that she has been wrong about inflation and failed to anticipate how long it would last. Her comments come against the backdrop of soaring gas and food...
UPDATE 2-Fed's Brainard says 'very hard' to see case for September pause
(Adds interest rate futures data, more detail) June 2 (Reuters) - Calling high inflation the Federal Reserve’s “number one challenge,” Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Thursday said she backs at least a couple more half percentage point interest rate hikes, with more on tap if price pressures fail to cool.
CNBC
Fed Governor Christopher Waller says he's prepared to take rates past 'neutral' to fight inflation
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Monday he expects 50 basis point interest rate hikes to continue. The central bank official said he would support hikes that exceed the "neutral" level, currently pegged around 2.5% for the Fed's benchmark borrowing rate. Waller added that he thinks the Fed can raise...
deseret.com
Biden predicts job slowdown, backs Fed strategy as he focuses on inflation
In the face of ongoing, record-high consumer prices and an American voting public that sees it as the No. 1 issue ahead of the November midterm election cycle, President Joe Biden is leveraging every opportunity to tout his inflation-fighting bonafides. What’s happening: Biden hosted a White House meeting with Federal...
International Business Times
S.Korea May Inflation Hits Near 14-yr High, Beats Expectations
South Korea's consumer inflation picked up more than expected in May to a near 14-year high on a global surge in materials and food costs, data showed on Friday, cementing the case for further interest rate raises. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.4% in May from a year before,...
Analysts raise Argentina 2022 inflation forecast to 72.6% - central bank
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Analysts consulted by Argentina’s central bank raised their inflation estimate for the South American country for 2022 to 72.6%, 7.5 percentage points above the previous month’s forecast, according to a monthly survey published Friday. Meanwhile, inflation for the month of May was expected to...
International Business Times
Euro's Losses Deepen After Inflation Data
The euro's losses deepened on Tuesday after data showing euro zone inflation hit a record high in May, but expectations the European Central Bank will soon hike rates kept the single currency on track for its best monthly performance in a year. Rising inflation is usually considered a precursor to...
Opening Bell: Inflation woes keep coming
Happy Friday eve, readers. I'm Phil Rosen coming to you from New York. There are so many inflation calls that it can be difficult to keep track of where the top voices say we stand. At least one official is ready to admit they were wrong on the issue as...
