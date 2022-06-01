ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Summers: More rate increases ahead to contain inflation

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says the consensus on inflation last year was wrong, and that conventional forecasting models need to be evaluated. He says more interest rate hikes are needed to tame inflation.

