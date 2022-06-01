Shanna Moakler’s engagement ring from Travis Barker fetches $96.5K in auction

Shanna Moakler’s engagement ring from ex-husband Travis Barker has fetched more than $96,000 in an online auction.

According to “Entertainment Tonight,” the 47-year-old model, actress and reality TV star listed the Cartier ring, which she received from the Blink-182 drummer in 2003, on jewelry reselling website Worthy. The 4.01-carat diamond solitaire ended up selling for $96,500 Tuesday, the entertainment outlet reported.

Moakler, whose divorce from Barker was finalized in 2008, had hoped the final sale price would reach $120,000, “ET” previously reported. The pair share a daughter and son, according to E! News.

The auction came more than a week after Barker, 46, exchanged vows with Kourtney Kardashian, 43, for the third time this year, according to People magazine. Ahead of the couple’s May 22 ceremony in Portofino, Italy, the pair legally tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, USA Today reported. The newlyweds also had a “practice” ceremony – minus the marriage license – at a Las Vegas chapel in April, the outlets reported.

