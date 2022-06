Shelbyville High School senior Kilikina Schultz signed her letter of intent Tuesday to continue her track and field career at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio. “I chose the school because of the nursing program,” said Schultz. “That’s the main reason I am going there. I also wanted to pursue track in college and they are getting a brand new facility this season so I will be the first class to compete on that track. So it’s something where I can do both my passions – nursing and track.”

SHELBYVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO