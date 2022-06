Dozens of countries have voiced strong opposition to North Korea taking the temporary leadership of the world’s foremost multilateral disarmament group at the United Nations.North Korea took the presidency of the Geneva-based Conference on Disarmament on Thursday, because the position rotates between the body’s 65 members in the alphabetical order of country names in English.It comes as Pyongyang remains under sanctions imposed by UN Security Council resolutions for developing and testing nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missiles. The country has intensified its efforts in developing and testing a slew of missiles this year, including two tests of suspected ICBM missiles, which...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO