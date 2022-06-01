ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Step Inside ‘The Oasis': A Sneak Peek at NYC's Largest Dance Floor

By Linda Gaudino
NBC New York
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to dance the night away this summer? New York City welcomes a new addition this season with the biggest outdoor dance floor, fully equipped with a 10-foot disco ball. Located at the Josie Robertson Plaza, "The Oasis" is one installation for guests to enjoy during Lincoln Center's "Summer for the...

