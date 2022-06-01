ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Diontae Johnson Arrives, Let's Explain His Value

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GpOxP_0fwuidg900

The Pittsburgh Steelers WR1 is at practice. It's sending a message, but it's not playing into his contract talks.

The Pittsburgh Steelers got Diontae Johnson at OTAs this week. He's sending a message by being there, but it might not be to the team.

So, while he's practicing, let's talk about his value. It doesn't matter what we place his contract worth at, because it the market says $20 million, it's $20 million. But that doesn't mean he's going to get it in Pittsburgh.

There's a lot to take into consideration. Let's lay it all out.

Football
Pittsburgh, PA
