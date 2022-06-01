Diontae Johnson Arrives, Let's Explain His Value

The Pittsburgh Steelers WR1 is at practice. It's sending a message, but it's not playing into his contract talks.

The Pittsburgh Steelers got Diontae Johnson at OTAs this week. He's sending a message by being there, but it might not be to the team.

So, while he's practicing, let's talk about his value. It doesn't matter what we place his contract worth at, because it the market says $20 million, it's $20 million. But that doesn't mean he's going to get it in Pittsburgh.

There's a lot to take into consideration. Let's lay it all out.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube , iTunes , Spotify , Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Players Are Loving Brian Flores

OTAs Takeaways: New Leaders Emerging for Steelers

Rookies React to Steelers Diontae Johnson's First Day

Steelers WR Calvin Austin Embraces Diontae Johnson Comparisons

Kenny Pickett Downplays Steelers QB Battle



Diontae Johnson Arrives At Steelers OTAs

This is Why Steelers Won't Replace Benny Snell Jr.