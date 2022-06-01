ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Half Moon Bay car thief sentenced to probation

Half Moon Bay Review
 2 days ago

A Hayward man arrested for burglarizing vehicles parked at Half Moon Bay hotels over a seven-week period in 2020 was sentenced last week to two years’ probation and assigned to a residential treatment program, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said. An investigation from the San...

www.hmbreview.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS San Francisco

3 sought in armed robbery at South San Francisco gas station

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – Police in South San Francisco are searching for three suspects and a vehicle linked to an armed gas station robbery late Thursday night.Officers said the robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. at a station on the 200 block of Airport Boulevard, not far from Highway 101.According to police, the victim was pumping gas when two suspects held him at gunpoint. The suspects then demanded his money and jewelry, at which point the victim provided to them.Police said the suspects left the scene with a getaway driver, who stayed in the vehicle during the robbery.The suspects fled in what police said was a newer model black BMW 3 series, license plate 6ADX293. Police said the license plate was stolen off of another vehicle in Milpitas.No arrests have been made.South San Francisco Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 650-877-8900.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Half Moon Bay Review

Supes candidate Booker charged with drinking and driving

A candidate for the District 3 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors has been arrested for driving while intoxicated on the peninsula. Police say Steven Booker, of Half Moon Bay, was involved in a single-vehicle car crash on Saturday in Belmont. Belmont police say they were called...
BELMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Mateo kidnapping suspect arrested; faces possible 3rd strike

SAN MATEO -- An ex-con being sought for a March kidnapping at knifepoint at a Belmont park was arrested in San Francisco Wednesday, police said.On March 10, Belmont police chased a vehicle that failed to yield while heading north on U.S. Highway 101. The chase ended near state Highway 92 and Hillsdale Boulevard and the driver fled the vehicle on foot towards Fiesta Meadows Park.  According to San Mateo police, the suspect got into an occupied vehicle, held a knife to the driver's stomach, and forced her to drive him to the San Mateo Medical Center.Later, a witness told police...
SAN MATEO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Car Thief#Property Crime
CBS San Francisco

Female pedestrian fatally struck on Danville's Camino Tassajara

DANVILLE (CBS SF) --  A female walking along Danville's heavily traveled Camino Tassajara was struck and killed on Thursday night.Danville Police Chief Allan Shields said the incident took place at at approximately 8:06 p.m. Officers responded to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.Upon arrival, they found a 32-year-old woman suffering from severe injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.The  Contra Costa County coroner's office Friday morning identified the woman as Danville resident Joyce Huang.Investigators said the remained at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.Camino Tassajara was closed at Wood Ranch Road for several hours as police continued their investigation. The roadway has since re-opened.
DANVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man arrested after thousands of dollars stolen from Peninsula mosques

DALY CITY, Calif. - A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in donations from mosques on the Peninsula has been arrested. Daly City police said on Tuesday that 47-year-old Ashraf Hegazy was taken into custody in Sacramento. Officers believe he stole from the Fiji Jamaat Ul mosque in South...
KTVU FOX 2

Public defender's office recuses itself from San Jose Home Depot arson case

SAN JOSE, Calif. - It will be at least another month before the suspect in that massive Home Depot fire in San Jose enters a plea in the case. At a court hearing on Wednesday the Santa Clara County Public Defender’s office recused itself and the prime suspect will get a new attorney.
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in San Leandro fatal shooting arrested in Pleasanton

SAN LEANDRO -- A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday in San Leandro, according to police.Ciprian Tudor, 37, was arrested after police received calls at 2:51 p.m. about the shooting at Calgary Street and Lewelling Boulevard. The victim was a man who later passed away from his injuries at a nearby hospital, police said. The man's identity hasn't been released, but investigators believe that the men may have argued about the ownership of a trailer. Police identified Tudor as the suspect and he was arrested in Pleasanton around 5:15 p.m. He had six rifles at the time of his arrest, but police have not confirmed whether they were used in the shooting. The case, San Leandro's second homicide of 2022, is expected to be presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office on June 11, police said. 
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested for racist attack at Mountain View Starbucks: police

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested on May 28 after she attacked a Starbucks customer and directed racial epithets towards a store manager, the Mountain View Police Department announced in a press release on Thursday. Daixin Neill Quan, 33, was arrested suspicion of misdemeanor battery and committing a hate crime. Officers responded […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Female pedestrian struck and killed by car in Danville

DANVILLE, Calif. - A female pedestrian was killed in Danville, police said. She was walking along Camino Tassajara and Wood Ranch Road, not far from Sycamore Valley Park on Thursday about 8 p.m. when a car hit and killed her, police said. The driver stayed on scene. No more details...
DANVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teen arrested after recruiting others for Berkeley High mass shooting and bombing plot

BERKELEY -- Police in Berkeley on Wednesday confirmed the recent arrest of a 16-year-old boy who was actively recruiting other high school students to participate in a mass shooting and bombing at Berkeley High School.In a press release issued Wednesday, police said they received a tip on May 21 that a teen had tried to recruit other high school students to participate in a school shooting at Berkeley High School that included explosives. After receiving the initial information, officers obtained a search warrant for the teen's residence and executed the warrant the following day. Police also arranged for Berkeley's Mobile Crisis...
BERKELEY, CA
news24-680.com

Fatal Auto Vs Pedestrian Collision In Danville Thursday

A 32-year-old woman walking in the area of Camino Tassajara and Wood Ranch Road was struck and killed by a car at approximately 8:06 p.m. Thursday, according to police, who said the victim’s immediate family members have been notified of her death. Investigators remained at the scene for several...
DANVILLE, CA
piedmontexedra.com

The Blotter | Catalytic converter theft interrupted by police

Piedmont police interrupted an attempted catalytic converter theft early in the morning of May 30. The suspects fled on foot, but police recovered two catalytic converters, a loaded Glock 9 millimeter “ghost” gun, suspected narcotics, and saws. The incident on Olive Avenue was reported just before 1 a.m....
PIEDMONT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy