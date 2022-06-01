ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Out, It’s Moose Season in Maine

By Chantel
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Not going to lie, one reason why I was excited to move to Maine was to be able to see a moose. Now, I know that there are places that I can visit that have a moose, like Maine Wildlife Park, but I want to see one out in the...

Look What Appeared In A Central Maine Driveway!

A South China resident got quite a shock when they discovered a crustacean in their driveaway, despite the fact that they live miles from the nearest body of water. In a Facebook post, the finder explains that it is too small to be a lobster, unless it is a very young lobster. The creature measures about 5 or 6 inches in length.
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

