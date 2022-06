An ESPN announcer is facing major criticism after making an unfounded PED allegation against a Tennessee player. During Friday’s broadcast of a regional game between Missouri State and Oklahoma State, ESPN announcer Troy Eklund said on the air that catcher Evan Russell, who sat out his team’s game Friday, “failed a drug test” and was “suspended for the rest of the season.” Eklund also claimed that the NCAA was having the rest of the Tennessee team tested. The announcer initially did not cite any report or information to back his statement, saying only that “performance-enhancing drugs is what it was said.”

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO