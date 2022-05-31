5/31/22 JBLM-North Update

The summer edition of Lakewood’s seasonal community magazine was delivered last week. The magazine previews Lakewood’s upcoming special events and takes a close look at the work of code enforcement and the police department. The most painful phase of construction in Lake City is nearly over. Gravelly Lake...
Paving of the roadway has been completed in all locations north (west) of Nyanza. Paving previously scheduled for tonight and into tomorrow morning has been postponed due to anticipated weather. The remaining paving of Gravelly between Nyanza and Pacific Highway and along Nyanza just northeast of Gravelly will be completed once the weather clears. That paving will be done under a closure during the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. potentially during the week of June 13.
SummerFest is back! Lakewood’s famous summertime spectacle will return to Fort Steilacoom Park on July 23. Featuring delicious food and breathtaking entertainment, SummerFest offers excitement for every visitor. The event is free to attend. Lakewood Summerfest 2022. Saturday, July 23, 2022. 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Fort Steilacoom Park.
