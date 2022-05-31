5/31/22 JBLM-North Update

Paving of the roadway has been completed in all locations north (west) of Nyanza. Paving previously scheduled for tonight and into tomorrow morning has been postponed due to anticipated weather. The remaining paving of Gravelly between Nyanza and Pacific Highway and along Nyanza just northeast of Gravelly will be completed once the weather clears. That paving will be done under a closure during the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. potentially during the week of June 13.

LAKEWOOD, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO