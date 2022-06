The average price for gas in Springfield has now topped $5 a gallon for the first time ever. Triple A says the local average for regular unleaded climbed nearly four cents a gallon from Thursday to Friday, putting it just above the $5 mark and marking the third straight day of record high prices. Even so, Springfield is still doing better than most other major metro areas of the state… with prices in Bloomington, Champaign, and Peoria running between $5.06 and $5.08 a gallon. Only the Illinois side of the Quad Cities remains below the $5 mark.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO