ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Family set to create world’s tallest flagpole to honor veterans

By Nexstar Media Wire, Devan Markham
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TD3jK_0fwuT64s00

(NewsNation) — One family is making it their mission to remember veterans and their sacrifices.

Founder of “Wreaths Across America” Morrill Worcester and his son, co-founder Rob Worcester, joined “Morning in America” to share the first look at plans to create the world’s tallest flagpole, and to build “Flagpole of Freedom Park,” a park to honor every fallen soldier.

“It actually matches the important date in our history. Purposely, we made it 1,776 feet above sea level. The pole itself is just a little bit taller than the Empire State Building to give you an idea, and it will fly the largest American flag ever to be flown,” said Robb.

Currently, the world’s largest free-flying flag in America can be found in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, at Acuity Insurance’s campus . The flag, measuring 9,800 square feet, flies on a flagpole roughly 400 feet tall. The Flagpole of Freedom is expected to have a pole height of 1,461 feet and a flag measuring larger than 74,000 square feet.

According to Robb, the flagpole will be in the flight path of those being deployed to and returning from Europe. Because of its location in Maine, it will also be among the first features hit by the rising sun each day.

Fairport parade includes tribute to ‘Harmonica’ Pete DuPre

“You know, Memorial Day, is just one day for most people, but it’s 365 days for us. We never stop,” Morrill said. ” Between “Wreaths Across America” and working on the park, it’s just something that we love to do.”

“Flagpole of Freedom Park” is set to open in Down East Maine on our nation’s 250th birthday, July 4, 2026.

To follow along the journey, or for more information, visit the Flagpole of Freedom website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Veterans

Young Americans enlist in the armed services for many reasons, including learning new skills, getting physically fit, and getting financial assistance to pay for college. One of the most common reasons, however, is to serve the country. On top of the more than 1.4 million active-duty service members in the military, the United States is […]
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Maine Society
Local
Maine Government
Fox News

Every day is Memorial Day at Dover Air Force Base

The first stop back on U.S. soil for American service members killed overseas is Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. It's where their families wait, where VIPs gather and where the honor guard is called. It’s at this site where members of the Air Force mortuary affairs team have the...
DOVER, DE
Washington Examiner

Heroes' reward: Small towns pay tribute to five World War II veterans on Memorial Day

A prisoner of war in a Nazi camp. A D-Day survivor from Normandy Beach. And a Navy gunner on a destroyer that hunted German U-boats. These men are among several to be honored as grand marshals of Memorial Day parades in their small towns across New York. As the number of World War II veterans dwindles every year, a slice of history dies with them. Monday is a day to cherish these men from a dying era, modern-day veterans say.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS LA

Hundreds of families honor the fallen soldiers at Riverside National Cemetery

For the first time in two years, veterans, their families and friends headed to the Inland Empire for a special Memorial Day Ceremony honoring the hundreds of thousands of service members buried at the Riverside National Cemetery."Remembering all the fallen heroes that have sacrificed their lives to us and for us," said Carlos Baltierra. "But we never really imagine that we'd know it more intimately now, more than ever." Carlos, his wife Evelyn and their daughter Natalie came to the cemetery to visit their son, Private First-Class Bryan Juan Carlos Baltierra, who died on July 30, 2020. "There's been a lot of...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS DFW

Man on a mission to interview World War II veterans and share their stories

In high school, Rishi Sharma made it his mission to meet as many World War II combat veterans as possible. He told CBS News' Steve Hartman he would take his bike to local seniors' houses daily. "I ditched so many days of high school to go do an interview," he recalled. When he started to drive, he expanded his travels to cover more of Southern California.  He made it his duty to honor veterans who finished their own missions nearly 80 years ago. He talks to the men for hours and then gives the recordings to their families. Sharma said he does...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flagpole#American#Acuity Insurance
nationalinterest.org

This Army Helicopter Is Leaving the Black Hawk in the Dust

Bell’s V-280 Valor long-range air assault platform has proven its mettle. Bell’s V-280 Valor long-range air assault platform has proven its mettle. During recent flight tests, the helicopter maneuvered close to rugged terrain at low altitudes, flew faster than 300 knots and more than 350 nautical miles on a single mission without refueling, and used helicopter-like agility to mass combat power on a landing objective while under enemy fire.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Navy Times

Can we honor deaths by suicide on Memorial Day?

In 2016, shortly after my son’s passing, I wrote that “The older you get, the faster time goes by.”. Adam was a United States Marine who served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. He returned home in the summer of 2014 and died by suicide on July 5, 2015.
MILITARY
The Atlantic

A Whole Age of Warfare Sank With the Moskva

On March 9, 1862, the Union warship Monitor met its Confederate counterpart, Virginia. After a four-hour exchange of fire, the two fought to a draw. It was the first battle of ironclads. In one day, every wooden ship of the line of every naval power became immediately obsolete. On December...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
24/7 Wall St.

50 of the Most Decorated War Heroes in American History

There is no greater service to the nation than giving one’s life for one’s country. President Abraham Lincoln movingly referred to sacrifice of Union soldiers in his Gettysburg Address in 1863 as the “last full measure of devotion.” The United States honors military heroes on holidays including Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day at […]
MILITARY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy