Saint Louis, MO

STL developer partners on hotel project in Florida

Springfield Business Journal
 2 days ago

A St. Louis developer is partnering on a proposed historic hotel project...

Springfield Business Journal

Hazelwood factory closure raises questions

A planned factory closure in the St. Louis suburb of Hazelwood is raising questions. U.S. Reps. Cori Bush and Emanuel Cleaver sent a letter to GKN Aerospace about the previously announced closure, which impacts some 900 employees. "Our top priority is to see what can be done to keep these...
HAZELWOOD, MO
Springfield Business Journal

Three STL aldermen indicted on bribery charges

Three St. Louis aldermen have been indicted on bribery charges by a federal grand jury. Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed, Ward 22 Alderman Jeffrey Boyd and former Ward 21 Alderman John Collins-Muhammad were indicted. Collins-Muhammad resigned last month. The three aldermen allegedly accepted bribes in exchange for their support...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Springfield Business Journal

BLM issues grant to nonprofit founded by Michael Brown’s mother

The Black Lives Matter organization issued a $1.4 million grant to a nonprofit founded by the mother of Michael Brown. The Michael O.D. Brown We Love Our Sons & Daughters Foundation was founded by Lezley McSpadden shortly after Brown was killed in 2014 by a Ferguson police officer. A tax...
FERGUSON, MO

