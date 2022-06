Three people are dead in an apparent domestic incident in Montgomery County. Authorities were called to a residence in Witt Township around 3:15 Wednesday morning and found two people dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. They were identified as 38-year-old Trista Casey and 40-year-old Michael Cunningham. Police identified Trista Casey’s ex-husband, 40-year-old Matthew Casey, as a person of interest and traced him back to his home in Nokomis. Police obtained a search warrant for the residence, but when they entered, they found Matthew Casey dead in the garage of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO