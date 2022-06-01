Freeman starts construction on new building

After seven years in Branson, Bella Medici Medical Spa LLC made a move north Dec. 30 to Ozark. The 2014-founded spa, now located at 2209 Petrus Circle, formerly operated at 800 State Highway 248, Ste. 2C. Owner Dr. Christine Gosch-Echevarria said she wanted the business to be closer to her Nixa home and capture more clients from the Springfield market. She said relocation and renovation costs are budgeted for $25,000, as expansion work is expected to be complete in June at the 2,500-square-foot spa to add wellness, physician-guided weight loss and personal training services. She signed a three-year lease with JJ Johnston Investments LLC for an undisclosed rate. The five-employee spa’s services include facials, chemical peels, waxing, massage therapy, laser hair removal, neurotoxin injectables such as Botox and Xeomin, body sculpting and skin tightening.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO