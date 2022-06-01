ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Freeman starts construction on new building

Springfield Business Journal
 2 days ago

Freeman Health System broke ground on a new building in...

sbj.net

Springfield Business Journal

Open for Business: Bella Medici Medical Spa

After seven years in Branson, Bella Medici Medical Spa LLC made a move north Dec. 30 to Ozark. The 2014-founded spa, now located at 2209 Petrus Circle, formerly operated at 800 State Highway 248, Ste. 2C. Owner Dr. Christine Gosch-Echevarria said she wanted the business to be closer to her Nixa home and capture more clients from the Springfield market. She said relocation and renovation costs are budgeted for $25,000, as expansion work is expected to be complete in June at the 2,500-square-foot spa to add wellness, physician-guided weight loss and personal training services. She signed a three-year lease with JJ Johnston Investments LLC for an undisclosed rate. The five-employee spa’s services include facials, chemical peels, waxing, massage therapy, laser hair removal, neurotoxin injectables such as Botox and Xeomin, body sculpting and skin tightening.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarksalive.com

New effort underway to redevelop Joplin Union Depot

JOPLIN - The Joplin Union Depot is a survivor — as it hopefully will continue to be. For more than a century, the stately white structure from the romanticized age of train travel has remained: Through time, vandals, failed redevelopment and a tornado that took out parts of the rest of the town.
JOPLIN, MO
Springfield Business Journal

Humanitarian leader Donaldson chosen for Lifetime Achievement in Business

Hal Donaldson, the president and co-founder of Springfield-based international humanitarian relief organization Convoy of Hope, is Springfield Business Journal’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement in Business honoree. An independent panel of judges selected Donaldson to be recognized during the Economic Impact Awards, along with corporate awards and other individual honors July...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield Business Journal

Gannett restructures into two business units

Gannett, the owner of publications such as USA Today and the Springfield News-Leader, on Wednesday announced a corporate restructuring. The move creates two business units. Gannett Media will focus on news, content and operations, among other services, while Digital Marketing Solutions will work to help brands and businesses attract and retain customers.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Joplin, MO
Health
City
Freeman, MO
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Health
Springfield Business Journal

Business Spotlight: Hometown Branding

When Springfield lifestyle brand SGFCO LLC’s co-founders Jesse Tyler and Jacob Scowden decided to collaborate with a local company to make a candle, they landed on a frozen treat. “Pineapple Whip was the obvious choice,” Tyler says. “It feels on-brand.”. As it turns out, they made the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Inmate autopsy result, Auschwitz exhibit, and a youth mental health seminar

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ok – The State Medical Examiner’s Office released autopsy results for an inmate who died while in custody at the Ottawa county jail. The Medical Examiner report states 38-year-old Michael Victor died in November of last year after around a month in jail. The sheriff’s office says Victor had a medical emergency, jailers tried to render aid and took him to the hospital where he later died. On Wednesday the OSBI announced autopsy results showed he died as a result of fentanyl poisoning. (Report: Ottawa County inmate died from “;fentanyl toxicity”)
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KOLR10 News

Take a look inside Finley Farms’ new restaurant

OZARK, Mo. – Finley Farms in Ozark Missouri is opening a new upscale fine dining experience on July 1, 2022. Finley Farms describe themselves as a restoration and a reimagination of the historic Ozark Mill in Ozark Missouri they offer fine dining and event venues. Finley Farms said they are opening a fine dining upscale […]
OZARK, MO
Springfield Business Journal

Opinion: Minority-owned businesses need community connections

A news segment I heard a month or so ago has stuck with me. A young man was being interviewed about his family’s successful salsa business, and he was explaining how it came to be. He shared how he took his grandmother’s salsa to an event and everyone raved about the dish. From there, he began to entertain ideas of possibly selling the salsa but realized he didn’t have the financial means.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman missing in Lawrence Co. Missouri nearly a month

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office release information regarding a missing adult female: Tara Renee Houser-O’Brien, 39. “Have you seen Tara? Tara is a 39 year old female, last seen May 7th in the Aurora area. Tara is 5’2, 100 lbs with black hair and hazel eyes. If you know where Tara is please contact our office 417-466-2131. Tara has been entered as a missing person.” — LCSO.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

MSHP identifies swimmer who drowned in Lake Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The search is over for a swimmer who went missing in Lake Springfield Tuesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said John Hance, 35, was swimming near the Low Head Dam around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The report stated after Hance jumped into the water he began to struggle and went underwater. The Springfield […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Compliance check on registered offenders in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – Cherokee County, Kansas conducts a county-wide registered offender compliance check. “With over one hundred registered sex, drug and violent offenders in Cherokee County, it’s important that we regularly ensure they maintain compliance, so families have access to current and accurate information about any registered offenders living within their neighborhoods,” stated Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

A Missouri motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle accident

MARIONVILLE, Mo. – One motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle crash near the area of Highway 60 and Central Ave in Marionville, Mo. Police say James Weber, 47, of Marionville left the roadway on his 2002 Suzuki before going airborne, striking an embankment. The police report indicates Weber was...
MARIONVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Three from Missouri indicted for large-scale meth conspiracy

Three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri after law enforcement officers seized approximately 29 pounds of methamphetamine. Brian E. Hall, 44, of Aurora, Mo., Jacqueline Aldrete Bojorquez, 28, and Jeffrey L. Hughley, 37,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
365traveler.com

17 BEST THINGS TO DO IN JOPLIN MO YOU CAN’T MISS

Joplin is a city in southwest Missouri, located in the four-state area of Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Joplin was initially settled as a lead and zinc mining town, but is now known as a popular tourist destination. The city is home to various attractions, activities, and events that cater to all types of travelers.
KYTV

Gas prices in the Ozarks spike above $4 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Gas prices in the Ozarks rose above $4 a gallon for unleaded this week. Many stations in Springfield rose 30 cents in the last two days from last week’s average of $3.99. The national average for a gallon of gas jumped by five cents to $4.67 a gallon. According to AAA, drivers in Missouri pay an average of $4.24 a gallon. In Arkansas, the average price rose to $4.19.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

