MIAMI – Downtown Miami is undoubtedly prone to flooding. 14th at Biscayne Blvd. is expected to have some issues as the rain intensifies throughout the night. Drainage concerns in the area stem from rising water levels in the river and the bay feeding water back into the drainage system, as well as trash clogging the pipes.Water was roughly a little more than ankle-deep around 4 p.m. Friday. With the light rain, CBS4's Joe Gorchow saw some folks on a tour bus wearing rain gear, enjoying the sights and sounds of Miami. A high school graduation was held at the Adrienne...

MIAMI, FL ・ 33 MINUTES AGO