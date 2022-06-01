ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slack will teach your co-workers how to pronounce your name

By Lizzy Lawrence
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to revamp your Slack profile. As of today, you’ll be able to add name pronunciations, hover over profiles more easily and add “smart tags” to indicate special characteristics and areas of expertise. People will be able to record audio of their name spoken aloud...

