Despite having thousands upon thousands of paint colors to choose from, we often see the same hues incorporated into projects again and again. (Benjamin Moore Chantilly Lace, looking at you!) Although there’s much to be said for the classics, we wanted to know: What are some of the under-the-radar paint colors that designers long to see have their moment in the sun? To find out, AD PRO spoke with 20 experts about the less common hues that they can’t resist using in their own projects, and that they wish other designers and homeowners would appreciate just as much.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 11 DAYS AGO