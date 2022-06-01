Pentagon reports high levels of ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water near bases

The last beef recalls we warned you about involved meat products contaminated with strains of E. coli. Two companies had to issue massive recalls after detecting the bacteria in their products. Now we have a different beef contamination problem that would have triggered a recall if the products were still available in stores. Instead, we’re looking at a health alert from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) concerning raw ground beef products sold at Whole Foods.

AGRICULTURE ・ 21 DAYS AGO