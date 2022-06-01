ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West, TX

70 missing children found by Texas authorities

By Nexstar Media Wire, Caitlyn Shelton
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VrJJN_0fwuD6VW00

( NewsNation ) — Seventy missing children have been found following a three-week operation by authorities in West Texas.

Homeland Security Investigations out of El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and multiple other federal, states and local investigators recovered the children as part of “Operation Lost Souls” from the end of April through mid-May.

According to HSI, the missing children ranged in age from 10-17 and included victims of sex trafficking and physical and sexual abuse. The agency said many of the children were runaways.

Funeral services to begin Tuesday for Texas school shooting victims

Authorities reported recovering the majority of the children in West Texas but found some in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex as well as Colorado and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

“Operation Lost Souls exemplifies Homeland Security Investigations’ commitment to protecting the public from crimes of victimization. In this case, we are looking out for our children — our community’s most precious resource,” said HSI El Paso Deputy Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho. “HSI is committed to continue working with our law enforcement partners to locate, recover and help missing children heal, while ensuring that perpetrators are held responsible for these heinous crimes and brought to justice.”

HSI said different agencies have provided victim services and counseling to the children and their families since the results of the investigation were announced on May 25, which coincided with National Missing Children’s Day.

Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho urges anyone with information about a human trafficking victim or information about this type of crime to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WSOC Charlotte

South Carolina animal rescue CEO arrested after 30 dead animals allegedly found in her home

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina animal rescue director has been arrested after 30 dead animals were allegedly found in her home. WIS says Caroline Dawn Pennington, 47, who is the CEO and director of the nonprofit animal rescue, GROWL, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for animal abuse after 30 animals were allegedly found dead in cages and crates.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Doctor who used to work at South Carolina hospital identified as victim in Tulsa mass shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A doctor who once worked at a South Carolina hospital has been identified as one of the victims of the mass shooting in Oklahoma. Dr. Stephanie Husen, a doctor of osteopathic medicine who once worked at Greenville Memorial Hospital, was one of two physicians, a receptionist and a patient who were killed during a shooting inside a Tulsa medical building on Wednesday.
GREENVILLE, SC
POLITICS
