Crown Point, IN

State Road 55 Pavement Project Continues in Crown Point

By Region News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Crown Point, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says a concrete restoration project will continue on State Road 55 starting on or after Monday June 6th. The work will take place between U.S.231 and 137th Avenue, and the northbound side will close first. Local traffic seeking to access...

Bridge Work, Concrete Restoration Project on I-65 in Lake County to Include Ridge Road Ramp Closures

In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says INDOT contractor Rieth-Riley is set to begin a $25.59 million concrete pavement restoration and bridge deck overlay project on I-65 between U.S. 30 and Interstate 80/94. The work between Gary and Merrillville will begin with overnight lane closures on or after Thursday, June 9 to set up the new maintenance of traffic. Starting on or after the morning of June 10, three travel lanes will be open to traffic but will be shifted to make room for the work zone. The ramp from southbound I-65 to Ridge Road and ramp from Ridge Road to I-65 northbound will be closed through early September. Motorists should follow the marked detours, which will utilize I-80/94, State Road 53/Broadway and 61st Avenue. Motorists should be prepared for overnight lane closures and changing traffic patterns in the area through fall 2022.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Decades in the Making, West Lake Rail Project is Underway

After more than 30 years of dreaming, planning, and pursuing additional commuter rail service in Lake County, work is now advancing on the $945 million West Lake Corridor train line project. The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District says workers are actively relocating underground pipelines, overhead power lines and demolishing aging industrial buildings in the path of the future track. The eight mile-mile long extension of the South Shore Line will eventually bring commuter trains through high-growth areas Hammond, Munster and Dyer.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Final phase of construction on its way for Mishawaka Riverwalk

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - From a new city hall, to a new police department, to a new park, the Mishawaka Riverwalk has been busy including at the Biergarten. And in a month, Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood says building out the 3.5-mile-long Mishawaka Riverwalk will continue. “We have just awarded a...
MISHAWAKA, IN
indianapublicradio.org

EPA investigates pollution at old oil refinery in East Chicago next to USS Lead

The Environmental Protection Agency said oil pollution from an old refinery in East Chicago isn’t reaching the neighbors next door. But residents aren’t so sure. The site of the old Cities Service Refinery now houses a CITGO oil storage facility and vacant property owned by Oxy USA. The EPA found groundwater in the center of the site had high levels of fuel chemicals — like benzene, which can cause blood cancers.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
indiana105.com

Elevated Fire Danger in Northwest Indiana

The National Weather Service is warning of increased fire danger today. A Special Weather Statement says warm, breezy and dry conditions this afternoon will lead to an increased potential for fire danger, especially in areas where vegetation has dried out due to a lack of rainfall over the past few days. Here is a link to the National Weather Service Chicago.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Major construction project set to start in South Bend

Another major construction project is set to start on South Bend’s south side…. Starting on or after Monday, June 6, portions of Ireland Road and Fellows Street will be closed for bridge deck overlay projects on the U.S. 20/31 bypass. Ireland will be blocked between Locust and Linden Roads....
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Chicago

Calumet City declares local state of emergency in wake of devastating condo building fire

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) -- Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones has declared a citywide state of emergency after a devastating fire ripped through a condo building this week and left 150 families displaced. The fire broke out around 7 p.m. Monday on the second floor of the 312-unit condo complex at 200 Park Ave. in Calumet City, in the Park of River Oaks Condo Association. Winds drove the flames all the way to the seventh floor. The blaze left 150 families homeless, according to Jaclyn Saucier, president of the Park of River Oaks Condo Association. ...
CALUMET CITY, IL
WISH-TV

2 dead, 5 hospitalized in Indiana Toll Road pileup crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Police say two people have died and five others have been hospitalized after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road involving five passenger vehicles and a semitrailer. Police say the crash occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday just west of South Bend and closed all...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wboi.org

Senate bill pauses metro area changes, including in Indiana, for now

The US Senate has voted to halt any immediate change in the definition of metro areas. A proposed change would have removed the label from several Indiana cities, including Muncie and Kokomo. “Metropolitan statistical areas” have long been defined as cities with 50,000 residents. There are nearly 400 in the...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

2 people dead after 2 separate crashes on I-57

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people died in two separate crashes about two miles apart Thursday night on Interstate 57 near south suburban Matteson.According to Illinois State Police, around 6:25 p.m., a 2018 Chevy Malibu was driving on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-57 near 183rd Street, passing traffic, when the driver lost control and crashed into the rear passenger side of a 2017 Freightliner semi-trailer truck.The 50-year-old man driving the Malibu was taken to the hospital, where he died. After the crash, all northbound lanes of I-57 were closed at Vollmer Road as police investigated the crash.All lanes reopened around 11:40 p.m., and around the same time, as two Illinois Department of Transportation trucks were still on the scene near Vollmer Road, a black sedan crashed into those trucks.The crash was so violent, the engine block was ejected from the sedan. The driver was killed instantly.One IDOT worker suffered minor injuries. The northbound lanes of I-57 were closed again around 12:20 a.m. Friday near U.S. Route 30, but reopened by 4:40 a.m.
MATTESON, IL
WGN Radio

Black developers are replacing vacant lots with 22 new homes on the South Side

David Hochberg and Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer join John Williams to discuss their mission to bring financial literacy to underserved communities so the residents can purchase homes. Commissioner Gainer tells us about the work of the Cook County Land Bank Authority, which addresses the large inventory of vacant residential, industrial and commercial property in […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

No objections raised during public hearing on Valparaiso school superintendent's contract

The Valparaiso School Board is looking to extend the superintendent's contract. The proposed agreement would keep Dr. Jim McCall with Valparaiso Community Schools through June 2025, with the possibility for automatic extensions through June 2030. The contract would raise McCall's base salary to $175,000 but would also make him eligible for the same raises and retention stipends given to other administrators in the future.
VALPARAISO, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Former Valparaiso mayor appointed to school board

Valparaiso's former mayor will soon be joining the city's school board. Jon Costas was unanimously appointed to the school board by the city council Tuesday. During the second round of interviews, Costas said his 16 years as mayor give him unique insight when addressing issues like school safety. "It's a large, important organization. Not a lot of people have had experience with large boards and large amounts of money. I have, all my life, and I'm a proven leader. It seems to me that it would be appropriate for a season to put me in that position because it's such an important organization," Costas said.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere pool to permanently close

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Park District will permanently close William Grady Pool, saying it is no longer fiscally responsible or operationally feasible to keep it open. “It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to the current William Grady Pool. We know that this decision comes with feelings of frustration and disappointment; […]
BELVIDERE, IL

