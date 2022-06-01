State Road 55 Pavement Project Continues in Crown Point

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people died in two separate crashes about two miles apart Thursday night on Interstate 57 near south suburban Matteson.According to Illinois State Police, around 6:25 p.m., a 2018 Chevy Malibu was driving on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-57 near 183rd Street, passing traffic, when the driver lost control and crashed into the rear passenger side of a 2017 Freightliner semi-trailer truck.The 50-year-old man driving the Malibu was taken to the hospital, where he died. After the crash, all northbound lanes of I-57 were closed at Vollmer Road as police investigated the crash.All lanes reopened around 11:40 p.m., and around the same time, as two Illinois Department of Transportation trucks were still on the scene near Vollmer Road, a black sedan crashed into those trucks.The crash was so violent, the engine block was ejected from the sedan. The driver was killed instantly.One IDOT worker suffered minor injuries. The northbound lanes of I-57 were closed again around 12:20 a.m. Friday near U.S. Route 30, but reopened by 4:40 a.m.

