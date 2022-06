On Thursday, May 26, 2022, the WSHS Spartans left for Sioux Falls to participate in the State Track and Field Meet, with the new three-day schedule. The first to compete for the Spartans was the Class B girls 3200m relay at 12:30 p.m. Ashlyn Weber, Alyssa Grohs, Abby Kolousek, and Kerstynn Heim ran 10:47.61. They finished 20th overall. The boys 3200m relay ran a season PR crossing the finish line in 8:42.47 to capture the 8th place medal. Members of the 8th place squad were AJ Neely, Porter Walz, Mason Schelske, and Sam Poncelow.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO