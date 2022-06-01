Philadelphia Celebrates Immigrant Heritage Month for Sixth Consecutive Year

This year’s theme is Looking Back to Move Forward

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia joins cities and states to celebrate Immigrant Heritage Month (IHM) in June. 2022 marks the ninth year as a national effort and the sixth consecutive in Philadelphia. This year’s theme is Looking Back to Move Forward, encouraging residents to take a moment to look back, and reflect on what we as a city have lost, gained, and learned, using those reflections to move forward and chart new paths.

Immigrant Heritage Month is also an opportunity to highlight the critical role of immigration in the United States and recognize the many contributions immigrants have made to our country.

Additionally, the Office of Immigrant Affairs has added Immigrant Business Week (IBW) to Immigrant Heritage Month. IBW introduces immigrant business owners to resources and programming that will help them thrive, and its programming runs from June 13 to June 19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented challenges, and these past couple of years have been economically and mentally difficult for all of Philadelphia’s residents, including our immigrants. The violence that some of our immigrant communities had and continue to endure is despicable. As a Welcoming City, we must always say no to hate and violence. Rest assured that we stand with our immigrant communities,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “Thank you for choosing Philadelphia and loving and caring for our city from the bottom of my heart.”

Strengthening Philadelphia’s Support for Newcomers

The City of Philadelphia was awarded a $75,000 grant from the Open Society Foundation to better integrate Afghan newcomers. Philadelphia is participating in a year-long cohort with Welcoming America alongside ten other funded cities and state projects through March 2023.

“Under the leadership of the Office of Immigrant Affairs (OIA), Philadelphia proposes to launch a Welcoming Network that will serve as a cross-section of public and private sector partners committed to the successful inclusion of immigrants, with a timely emphasis on Afghan and Haitian families. We envision this Welcoming Network to be a space where immigrant-serving organizations, immigrant leaders, business leaders, corporate partners, and local systems leaders from education, housing, public safety, judicial, healthcare, and more come together regularly to learn about emerging immigrant communities and form new partnerships that increase resources and improve policies that expand welcoming and inclusion,” said Amy Eusebio, Executive Director, Office of Immigrant Affairs.

The funds would allow the City to hire a consultant that will support the establishment of the Philadelphia Welcoming Network and advance key projects which help improve local welcoming infrastructure to support recently arrived Afghans, Haitians, Ukrainians, and other new and emerging immigrant communities.

Operation Allies Welcome brought hope to Afghan individuals and families who left their country seeking a safe haven in the United States. Last year, more than 25,000 evacuees arrived at Philadelphia International Airport receiving compassionate healthcare and welcoming with dignity and respect.

Certified Welcoming

In March 2022, Philadelphia started the process of becoming a Certified Welcoming city. Certified Welcoming is a formal designation for cities and counties that have created policies and programs reflecting their values and commitment to immigrant inclusion.

Certified Welcoming was launched in 2017 by Welcoming America, and its operating framework — the Welcoming Standard, is the roadmap for local governments seeking to build welcoming communities. Currently, 15 cities and counties across the United States are Certified Welcoming: Baltimore, Boise, Charlotte, Chula Vista, Dallas, Dayton, Detroit, Erie, Lancaster, Louisville, Pittsburgh, San Jose, Lucas County (Ohio), Montgomery County, and Salt Lake County (Utah).

With a Certified Welcoming designation, communities build a competitive advantage and gain access to opportunities to share their welcoming practices on a regional, national, and global stage.

Celebrating Diversity

In Philadelphia, Immigrant Heritage Month provides an opportunity to explore and celebrate our shared diversity. Local organizations will offer events and activities to showcase this diversity throughout the month and celebrate all residents, including foreign-born Philadelphians. Digital and in-person events scheduled for Immigrant Heritage Month 2022 include:

Immigrant Heritage Month Kick-Off

June 1, 2022 | 10:30 a.m. to noon

City Hall, 1401 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, Mayor’s Reception Room, 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA

Mayor Jim Kenney and Amy Eusebio, Executive Director of the Office of Immigrant Affairs, will announce the Immigrant Heritage Month programming at a press conference.

The event will be attended by community leaders from a variety of immigrant communities. It will also include cultural performances.

Philadelphia Latino Film Festival (PHLAFF)

May 29- June 5, 2022

Hybrid

The Philadelphia Latino Film Festival will screen local and international films from May 29 to June 5. Event is hybrid – For info on in-person events, please visit phlaff.org

Philippine Flag Raising

June 10, 2022 | noon – 2:00 pm

Philadelphia City Hall, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19107

To commemorate the 124th Philippine Independence Week, the Filipino Executive Council of Greater Philadelphia will be raising their country’s flag.

African Business Round Table (Odunde Festival Program)

June 10, 2022 | 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

South 23rd Street, Philadelphia, PA

Each year, on the second Sunday in June, Odunde takes place covering 15 city blocks and has two stages of live entertainment. Odunde will be celebrating its 45th year in the traditional South Philadelphia location near 23rd and South street.

Sugarcane Festival

June 11, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

2157 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122

The Festival hosted by Asociación de Puertorriqueños en Marcha (APM) honors the historical significance of the sugarcane crop for generations of Puerto Ricans. It recognizes the sugarcane workers who migrated from the Island to Philadelphia to work in the refinery. The Festival is free and open to the public. More information can be found online here.

Introduction to Business Planning (Virtual)

June 15, 2022 | 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Virtual

This session will provide an overview of Free Library resources to help residents build a professional business plan. Also, it will review the elements of a business plan and the building blocks of business research. Plus, learn how to book a librarian and access other business professionals and tools in Philadelphia. Advanced registration is required. Zoom meeting information will be emailed upon registration. Can’t make the live class? All registrants will receive a link to the recording within 48 hours of the session. Register here.

Chinese Cultural Festival – China Day

June 17, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

FDR Park, 1500 Pattison Avenue &, S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Hosted by Sino American Business & Travel Association, this event will promote the Chinese Heritage Cities through Cultural Communication and performance. The event will include, Lion & Dragon Dancing, Calligraphy & Painting, Traditional Instruments, Folk Dancing, Chinese Tea Ceremony, Kung-fu Performance, and a Beijing Opera

Black and Gold Leadership Boot Camp

June 23, 2022 | 5:30 to 9:00 a.m.

In-person (location to be determined)

The Black and Gold Leadership Boot Camp: Strengthening Black and Asian Relations is the second session in a three-part series.

This event will give the City’s appointed commissioners and key community leaders the tools to strengthen understanding, communication, and interaction between Black, Asian, and other allied communities through experiential learning.

9th Annual Caribbean Heritage Day

June 25, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Reading Terminal Market. 51N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

This is the 9th annual signature event observing National Caribbean American Heritage Month and Immigrant Heritage Month in Philadelphia. The Caribbean community celebrates the significant contributions of Caribbean Americans around the United States from State to State and City to City. Hosted by Caribbean Community in Philadelphia.

World Refugee Day

June 26, 2022 | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 Girard Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19104

World Refugee Day is an international day designated by the United Nations to honor refugees around the globe. It celebrates the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution.

Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Refugee Resettlement Provider’s Collaborative (PRRPC) are continuing their annual celebration of World Refugee Day in 2022. This year newly arrived refugees and refugee allies will join us at the Philadelphia Zoo for a day of family fun celebrating the resilience of refugees and refugee communities.

Please purchase tickets online at the Philadelphia Zoo website. Former and current clients of NSC, HIAS PA, Bethany Christian Services, and Catholic Social Services can contact the agency they worked with for special pricing.

To view a full list of events, visit the 2022 Immigrant Heritage Month event spotlight page on phila.gov.