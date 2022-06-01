ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Police Report Missing Man

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating...

MyChesCo

Three Suspects Wanted for 7-Eleven Robbery

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s South Detective Division is asking for the public’s help with information on a recent robbery. Authorities state that on May 22, 2022, at approximately 5:25 AM, the three suspects were captured on surveillance video entering the 7-Eleven store located at 1034 Washington Avenue. A fourth suspect waited outside and was not picked up on video. Once inside, the suspects selected merchandise and walked out without paying. An employee confronted the suspects outside and asked for the merchandise. The suspects then attacked the employee causing injuries that required medical treatment.
MyChesCo

Crime Scene Spanned Several Blocks, Dozens of Shots Fired

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group are asking for the public’s assistance with information in reference to a shooting incident. Authorities state that on May 31, 2022, at approximately 12:30 am, 3rd District officers responded to a radio call of multiple people...
phl17.com

Missing Philadelphia teen may have ran away to King of Prussia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on May 29, 2022. Police say 17-year-old Cierra Johnson was last seen at approximately 5:22 pm. She is from the 300 block of Johnson Street but may be in the King of Prussia area, police say.
phl17.com

Man dead, shot multiple times in the face in Fairhill

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the man responsible for shooting and killing a man in Fairhill Wednesday. The shooting happened on the 3400 block of N. 2nd Street at approximately 1:07 am. Officers in the A Street and Allegheny Avenue area heard gunfire coming from the 3400 block...
