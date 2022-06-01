Philadelphia Police Report Missing Man

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s South Detective Division is asking for the public’s help with information on a recent robbery. Authorities state that on May 22, 2022, at approximately 5:25 AM, the three suspects were captured on surveillance video entering the 7-Eleven store located at 1034 Washington Avenue. A fourth suspect waited outside and was not picked up on video. Once inside, the suspects selected merchandise and walked out without paying. An employee confronted the suspects outside and asked for the merchandise. The suspects then attacked the employee causing injuries that required medical treatment.

