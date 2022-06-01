ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severn, MD

Police Find Gun During Severn Traffic Stop

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEVERN, MD – A Severn man was arrested and charged after a traffic stop...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Severn, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Severn, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Pioneer Driver#Arwell Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBOC

Talbot County Sheriff's Office Issues Scam Alert

EASTON, Md.- The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is making citizens aware of an old scam with a new twist. Citizens are being notified over the phone that a loved one, usually a grandchild, is facing criminal charges and is in need of bail money. The caller directs the citizen to obtain cash and informs the citizen a bail bondsman will come by their home to pick up the cash. At an agreed upon time, the individual described by the caller shows up at the home and takes possession of the cash. This is sometimes followed up by another call, where the caller directs the citizen to obtain more cash as the bond amount has increased.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Glen Burnie Man Dies Of Mysterious Injuries After Crash

A Glen Burnie man has died from mysterious injuries found after a multiple vehicle crash in Millersville, authorities say. Markail Keaven Johnson, 22, struck two parked vehicles before he was found with serious upper body trauma, Anne Arundel County Police said. Detectives say the trauma was not sustained as a...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

94K+
Followers
54K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy