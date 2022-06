Some Like It Hot, Double Indemnity and The Apartment were just some of the classics that made Billy Wilder one of the most successful and lauded directors in Hollywood. But when, in his 70s, he set out to make a movie telling the story of how an ageing screen siren, Fedora, is lured out of retirement, he was snubbed by the very studios that had once feted him.

MOVIES ・ 51 MINUTES AGO