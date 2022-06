Avril Lavigne is standing inside a Subway in Toronto ordering a six-inch veggie on wheat bread when the twangy guitars from “Complicated” start blaring out of the in-restaurant speakers. It’s been almost a year since her debut album Let Go was released, and the song has reached the stage of its life cycle where it’s omnipresent — in fast-food establishments and grocery stores and at the mall. “I get really excited when I hear ‘Complicated’ on the radio because that was my first single,” Lavigne says in a talking head after the fact, self-effacing and earnest. “It’s really cool to know that it’s still playing.”

