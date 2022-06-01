MLB odds, predictions: Expert bettors like two underdogs on today’s slate

Baseball bettors have 16 games to choose from on Wednesday’s card, but experts are targeting a few specific contests.

The Action Network PRO Report designates five factors — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge and expert picks — to help distinguish certain plays from others available.

Today’s report has identified one side and two totals that trigger a majority of the above signals. So before placing those wagers, consider these recommendations.

These sides combined for 11 runs on Tuesday, but bettors are expecting more defense Wednesday.

We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the under for the final game of the series. After opening at nine runs, most books have either held steady and increased the juice or moved down to eight-and-a-half runs (currently priced at +100).

Big money has also shown for the under in Cleveland. As of this writing, that side has seen 55 percent of all bets against 79 percent of the total handle, the third-highest money percentage on the board.

Lastly, one top MLB betting expert from The Action Network is supporting the under to round out the three signals going in its favor.

Under 8.5 Runs (+100) — DraftKings Sportsbook

The Blue Jays captured the first of a three-game set Tuesday, but bettors are liking the White Sox for the second game.

We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on Chicago’s moneyline, which opened at a +115 consensus price and has largely held steady around that number. Plus, big money bettors have gotten in on the White Sox as well — as of this writing, its moneyline has seen 53 percent of all bets against 68 percent of the total handle.

Lastly, one top MLB betting expert from The Action Network is choosing to back the White Sox to give it three signals in its direction.

Chicago White Sox Moneyline (+115) — BetMGM

Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates rounds the bases Getty Images

The Pirates have a chance to sweep the Dodgers tonight and bettors are giving it a chance to do so.

We’ve tracked some big money heading in the Pirates’ direction. As of this writing, Pittsburgh has seen only 24 percent of all moneyline wagers against 38 percent of the total moneyline handle.

Further, there’s a sizable model projection edge when it comes to this contest. According to Action Network MLB power ratings, the Pirates should only be a +173 underdog to the Dodgers. Yet, its current top price is +215.

Lastly, one top MLB betting expert from The Action Network is betting on the Pirates to complete the sweep, giving it three signals in its favor.

Pittsburgh Pirates Moneyline (+215) — Caesars Sportsbook