On Friday night, Sedalia Police observed a vehicle run a red light in the area of East Broadway Boulevard and South Massachusetts Avenue. Officers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and it was discovered the driver had active warrants out of Jackson County and Camden County for Failure to Appear on original charges of Expired Plates, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility, Driving While Revoked, Possession of Marijuana, and Resisting Arrest.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO