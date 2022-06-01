Late Dr. Robert Hagen honored with Sagamore of the Wabash

State Sens. David Niezgodski (D-South Bend) and Ron Alting (R-Lafayette) posthumously awarded Dr. Robert Hagen with a Sagamore of the Wabash, Indiana's highest citizen award.

Hagen was an orthopedic surgeon and a devoted public servant, helping found Unity Healthcare in Lafayette, according to a recent news release. Hagen also served as the legislative liaison for the Board of Councilors of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, president of the Indiana Orthopedic Society, co-chairman of the Build the Future Campaign and as a team physician for two local high schools.

"I was humbled to present the Sagamore of the Wabash to Debbie Hagen on behalf of her husband, Dr. Robert Hagen," Niezgodski said in the release. "I am sure the community still feels the loss of this thoughtful and compassionate leader."

Alting remembers Hagen not only for his support of the community, but also for being an avid fan of Indiana high school basketball.

"Dr. Hagen was a longtime personal friend of mine who I've known since I served on the Lafayette City Council," Alting said in the release. "I'm honored to have known him, as he was a man of humility and integrity."

Hagen, who died in March at the age of 66, moved to Lafayette in 1987 to pursue an opportunity with the Lafayette Orthopaedic Clinic, where he worked as an orthopedic surgeon for 34 years until his retirement in 2019, according to his obituary.

He worked with the Purdue campus of the IU School of Medicine, according to his obituary. He not only taught and mentored students there but was the chairman in 2014, of the fundraising programs for the new Lyles-Porter Hall.

The Sagamore of the Wabash award was created by Ralph Gates, who served as governor of Indiana from 1945 to 1949. "Sagamore" refers to the highest political leader among northeast Native Americans whom others would look to for wisdom and advice. "Wabash" refers to Indiana's state river.