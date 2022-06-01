ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Late Dr. Robert Hagen honored with Sagamore of the Wabash

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago

State Sens. David Niezgodski (D-South Bend) and Ron Alting (R-Lafayette) posthumously awarded Dr. Robert Hagen with a Sagamore of the Wabash, Indiana's highest citizen award.

Hagen was an orthopedic surgeon and a devoted public servant, helping found Unity Healthcare in Lafayette, according to a recent news release. Hagen also served as the legislative liaison for the Board of Councilors of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, president of the Indiana Orthopedic Society, co-chairman of the Build the Future Campaign and as a team physician for two local high schools.

"I was humbled to present the Sagamore of the Wabash to Debbie Hagen on behalf of her husband, Dr. Robert Hagen," Niezgodski said in the release. "I am sure the community still feels the loss of this thoughtful and compassionate leader."

Alting remembers Hagen not only for his support of the community, but also for being an avid fan of Indiana high school basketball.

"Dr. Hagen was a longtime personal friend of mine who I've known since I served on the Lafayette City Council," Alting said in the release. "I'm honored to have known him, as he was a man of humility and integrity."

Hagen, who died in March at the age of 66, moved to Lafayette in 1987 to pursue an opportunity with the Lafayette Orthopaedic Clinic, where he worked as an orthopedic surgeon for 34 years until his retirement in 2019, according to his obituary.

He worked with the Purdue campus of the IU School of Medicine, according to his obituary. He not only taught and mentored students there but was the chairman in 2014, of the fundraising programs for the new Lyles-Porter Hall.

The Sagamore of the Wabash award was created by Ralph Gates, who served as governor of Indiana from 1945 to 1949. "Sagamore" refers to the highest political leader among northeast Native Americans whom others would look to for wisdom and advice. "Wabash" refers to Indiana's state river.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Eric Doden kicks off campaign to be Indiana’s next governor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden officially kicked off his campaign to become Indiana’s next governor Thursday. Doden, a Republican, held his kick-off event at Promenade Park in downtown Fort Wayne. From July 2015 to December 2019 Doden served as CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc....
FORT WAYNE, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Here’s how Indiana tried to make schools safer from shootings

It was impossible to ignore the threat of school shootings in 2018. First, 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Then, 10 were killed at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas. And just a week later on May 25, the danger came to the suburbs of Indianapolis, where a student and teacher were injured in a shooting at a Noblesville middle school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Lafayette, IN
Government
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Wabash, IN
State
Indiana State
Lafayette, IN
Obituaries
City
Lafayette, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana First Lady Janet Holcomb uncooped as she enjoys her First Flock

At first glance, it may appear to be unlikely. Not far from Governor Eric Holcomb’s basketball court in the shadow of the Indiana Governor’s residence there is a small structure that looks like a garden shed or well-designed outhouse from a bygone era. Step closer to the tiny building and you will soon hear the melodic clucking of its residents, a collection of free-range hens.
INDIANA STATE
WLWT 5

Pick your own strawberries at this southeastern Indiana farm

SAINT LEON, Ind. — There's nothing better in the summertime than the sweet taste of fresh, local strawberries. There's a farm in southeastern Indiana that allows you to pick your own strawberries. Lobenstein Farm is located in Saint Leon, Indiana. Farmers raise produce, livestock and many crops at Lobenstein...
SAINT LEON, IN
spectrumnews1.com

'It just broke our hearts:' Southern Indiana community honors unidentified boy

SALEM, In. — For more than a month, investigators have been trying to learn more about a little boy found dead in a suitcase in the woods in southern Indiana. While no one has come forward to identify him, people from across the state and beyond came together to honor him in a memorial service in Salem Wednesday.
SALEM, IN
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo business holds free gas giveaway

KOKOMO, Ind.- Gas prices are hitting a record high. In some parts of our state, gas is already over $5 a gallon. Some lucky drivers in Kokomo got a bit of relief when a local business pumped their gas then paid for it. “Gas is ridiculous right now,” said Erika...
KOKOMO, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Unity Healthcare#The Build#Purdue
95.3 MNC

Another bird flock in Indiana with avian flu

Another bird flock in Indiana with avian flu. It’s a flock of about 100 birds in the Fort Wayne area. The State Board of Animal Health says the flock’s owner noticed an unexplained death of eight birds in less than 24 hours and called the federal Health Birds Hotline.
FORT WAYNE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Levi Spaniolo Came Out As Transgender On Small Campus Of Franklin College In Suburban Indiana

Nearly 15 years later, Spaniolo came out as transgender on the small campus of Franklin College in suburban Indiana. There, as a track and cross-country runner, he entered the locker room alone. Not feeling comfortable in the women’s and not yet accepted in the men’s, he says the administration put him in a random locker room that was occasionally used by the male faculty at the college.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
bloomingtonian.com

Unhoused evicted from large westside camp Thursday in Bloomington, Indiana

Members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a large homeless camp behind the old west side K-Mart building Thursday morning to evict unhoused residents squatting on the land. Deputies easily outnumbered the residents still there, who scrambled to move their possessions from the camp before a noon deadline.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Saying goodbye to Nick!

Nick McGill will make the move to FOX59's evening news starting next week. Indiana Supreme Court sides with Holcomb in emergency …. Higher prices, limited services among side effects …. Kokomo PD seeing rise in youth gun violence, starting …. What we know about the Jif peanut butter recall. PopCon...
KOKOMO, IN
WLFI.com

"Run for the Wall" motorcycle group comes to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette received a visit from a special group of motorcyclists. The "Run for the Wall" organization has hosted a motorcycle ride for the past thirty two years across the country. This year, it hosted its inaugural "Sandbox Route" to commemorate the soldiers lost at war and those still serving in Middle Eastern countries.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Yes, regular gas has hit $5 a gallon in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For weeks, Hoosiers have been speculating about $5 gas in Indiana. On June 3, gas stations across central Indiana began changing the dollar amount on a regular gallon of gas from a four to a five. 13News anchor Dustin Grove quite literally gasped when he saw a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy