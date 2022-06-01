ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne police look for suspect in string of robberies

By ADAMS NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say they are investigating a string of robberies that began on May 22. Police think the same man is responsible in each case. Police say during each robbery, he was armed with a long-barreled revolver. According to the...

WANE-TV

FWPD search pond for missing man in north Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department conducted a water rescue Saturday morning in the search for a missing man. Police are asking for the public’s help to find 81-year-old Steven Clemmer, a man missing from north Fort Wayne. Clemmer is described by police as having short gray hair, brown eyes, weighing 145 lbs and measuring 5’6″. No clothing description was given.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne man charged with attempted murder in May shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Attempted murder charges have been filed in a shooting that happened last week. A probable cause says that a man walked into the Parkview Randallia Hospital, just before 7 p.m., on May 24, 2022, with a gunshot wound to his groin. The victim told officers he was shot in the apartments off of Cold Springs Boulevard.
FORT WAYNE, IN
US 103.1

Video Shows 12-Year-Old Robbing Michigan Gas Station at Gunpoint

A 12 year-old boy was caught earlier this week on surveillance video robbing a gas station at gunpoint in Van Buren County. This surveillance video is so crazy. It shows the boy standing in line waiting to confront the store clerk. He walks up to the counter and points a gun at the clerk and says "put the money in the bag." The clerk was obviously in disbelief and said "are you serious?" He then points the gun at the ceiling, fires off a round, and replies "yeah." She gives him $5,000 and he calmly walks out of the gas station.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Police in Goshen looking for person who damaged statue

Police in Goshen are looking for the person who damaged a metal statue worth $160,000. Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, to the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue after getting a call from a woman who reported the damage. The statue is a life-size depiction of...
GOSHEN, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
inkfreenews.com

Kendallville Woman Arrested In Theft Of Vehicle From Warsaw Car Rental

WARSAW — A Kendallville woman was recently arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a Warsaw business. Elizabeth A. Shadle, 38, 310 Ashton Drive, Kendallville, is charged with theft of a vehicle, a level 6 felony. On July 7, 2020, a Warsaw Police officer responded to Enterprise Rent-A-Car regarding...
WARSAW, IN
WOWO News

Fort Wayne Man Receives 13 Years On Drug And Gun Charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in prison and four years of supervised release. 33-year-old Austin L. Williams, 33, was sentenced in U.S. District Court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Williams came to the attention of law enforcement in July 2021 based on a tip, according to court records. Officers saw multiple people coming and going from Williams’ apartment. During the investigation, law enforcement conducted a controlled buy of methamphetamine from Williams. The buyer also saw a handgun near Williams. In August 2021, Williams pulled a gun during an altercation. Because of a previous felony conviction for burglary, Williams was prohibited from having a firearm or ammunition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Traffic stop in Benton Harbor led to search warrants and arrests

A traffic stop in Benton Harbor led to two search warrants and three arrests on drug-related charges. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says a 36-year-old woman was taken into custody during the traffic stop. One of the warrants was served in the 300 block of Margarete Avenue in Benton...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Multiple suspects arrested on felony drug charges in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Three suspects were arrested on various felony drug charges following a traffic stop in Benton Harbor and two search warrants in Benton Township on Thursday, according to the Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET). During the traffic stop, a 36-year-old Benton Township woman was arrested on four felony...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Police searching for man who robbed 3 gas stations in 10 days

Police are searching for a man accused of robbing three gas station convenience stores in the span of 10 days in Fort Wayne on the north side of the city. Fort Wayne Police searching for man who robbed 3 gas stations in 10 days. Police are searching for a man...
WTHR

Kokomo PD using new tool to get community to help with tips on violent crime

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department, concerned about a recent increase in shootings, is asking the public to join the fight to curb violent crime. "We are realistic enough to understand that no one wants to 'get involved,' but the only other option for a community is to sit back and allow violent crime to happen," said Police Chief Douglas Stout in a statement to 13News.
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

State Police arrest 2 in Anderson after finding drugs in SUV

ANDERSON, Ind. — State Police arrested an Anderson man and woman on drug charges after a traffic stop early Thursday, and the man added to his potential charges by trying to flee during the arrest. According to State Police, Justin Alfred Haynie, 37, gave a trooper a false name...
ANDERSON, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WANE-TV

Man killed in south side shooting ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 20-year-old city man shot in the chest this past Saturday night is Fort Wayne’s latest homicide victim. Tyshawn Eaton was broutht into Lutheran’s Downtown Hospital by another person or people shortly after shots were fired in the area of Rudisill Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue just before midnight Saturday, according to an Allen County Coroner’s release.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WWMTCw

Suspects part of large crime ring lead deputies on chase

GALIEN, Mich. — Liquor, cigarettes, and money were all taken from Oak Dairy convenience store located on Stateline Road in Niles after the front door window was broken into Wednesday. Deputies from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office responded to the store where the alarm went off. The city...
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne Police at the scene of accidental shooting involving juvenile boys

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is at the scene of a shooting involving two juvenile boys. Just after 4 p.m., Tuesday, emergency crews responded to the report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Andrew Street. When officers arrived, they found two juveniles boys, one with life-threatening injuries, the other with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Plea deal offered to Lima man in burglary case

LIMA — Allen County prosecutors on Thursday offered to recommend a maximum prison term of five years for a Lima man accused of breaking into a residence and threatening to strike the mother of his child with a brick. Julian Wright, 25, of Lima, has until Aug. 1 to...
LIMA, OH
WTHR

Anderson man arrested for dealing methamphetamine

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 49-year-old Anderson man was arrested Wednesday on multiple felony charges. In a joint operation between the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section and the Madison County Drug Task Force, troopers with the ISP Pendleton District had information about the suspect, later identified as 49-year-old Demond James White, of Anderson.
ANDERSON, IN

