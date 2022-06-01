ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

2nd victim dies after motorcycle collides with antelope in southern Utah

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROPIC, Garfield County — A man and woman from Nebraska have both died after authorities say the motorcycle they were riding struck an antelope in southern Utah Monday morning. Levi S. Grant, 62, and a 61-year-old woman,...

www.ksl.com

