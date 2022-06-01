ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Inter Have Agreement in Place With Chelsea Striker Romelu Lukaku

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KYSnr_0fwtvBC900

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has an agreement in place with former club Inter Milan and now has the job of convincing his current side to agree, according to reports.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has an agreement in place with former club Inter Milan and now has the job of convincing his current side to agree, according to reports.

The Belgian striker returned to Stamford Bridge last summer in a deal worth £97.5 million following a successful two-year spell at Inter Milan that saw him win Serie A under Antonio Conte.

Since returning to Chelsea, the 29-year-old has struggled to win over Blues fans after a number of lacklustre performances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5Cwy_0fwtvBC900

IMAGO / Action Plus

As a result, much speculation has been made over a potential return to the Nerazzurri, who are currently managed by Simone Inzaghi.

French journalist Guillaume Maillard-Pacini took to his Twitter account to reveal that Inter came to an agreement with Lukaku's lawyer on Tuesday for the striker to return to the Serie A side.

The agreement would see Lukaku earn 7.5 million euros per season and his lawyer has 15 days to convince the west London side to agree to the deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UC88N_0fwtvBC900

IMAGO / PA Images

It was reported, by Sky Italia , that the Belgian's lawyer would be meeting with the Serie A side on Tuesday to discuss a potential return to Italy after much was made about his second departure from the Premier League.

Chelsea have been eyeing up potential forward in the hunt to bolster their attacking threats , suggesting that Lukaku's exit may be imminent.

Should the Belgian leave, it would be a huge U-turn, having only signed a year prior, on a five-year contract worth £97.5 million.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Simone Inzaghi
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Belgian#Stamford Bridge#Serie A#Imago Action Plus#French#Imago Pa Images#The Premier League
BBC

'I'm one of the leaders for England now'

After helping Everton retain their Premier League status, Jordan Pickford says he is ready to be one of England's leaders as they bid for World Cup glory. Reflecting on the Toffees' dramatic end to the season, the goalkeeper said: "It’s been a bit of an up and down season. I’ve had a few days to relax, breathe and recharge my batteries.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

Official: Antonio Rüdiger leaves Chelsea to join Real Madrid

After five eventful and trophy-laden years with Chelsea, Antonio Rüdiger has today officially left the club for new challenges at Real Madrid as his club contract comes to an end. Rüdiger signed for Chelsea in summer 2017 under the management of Antonio Conte and helped the Blues win the...
UEFA
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy