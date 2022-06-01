'I Want More Playing Time' - Christian Pulisic Makes Chelsea Admission Over Future

Christian Pulisic has refused to commit his future to Chelsea after admitting he wants more playing time under Thomas Tuchel.

The 23-year-old's future at the club is uncertain with talks expected to be held with Tuchel this summer, however it is believed the USMNT star international isn't pushing for a move, but could be open to a departure if a credible bid comes in.

Pulisic only started 13 of their 38 Premier League games last season , scoring six goals and providing two assists.

He is now on international duty with the USMNT and was quizzed over his future in west London.

" As far as right now, I’m obviously just focused on what I’m doing here," responded Pulisic over his future. "And I’m super excited to be here. And yeah, that’s it.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"Of course, I want to get more playing time. I want to be on the field as much as I can and be the sharpest I can be and fit as well.

"I think I still got a lot of games, but it’s always something that I’m working at and trying to be regular at club level as well to put myself in the best position to be fit when I come here with the national team."

Tuchel expressed his concerns last month regarding the forward's finishing: " He is not the player who produced in the last three seasons 30 goals. We will push him to the limit."

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Chelsea are embarking on a new chapter under the consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. Who they will see and bring in remains unclear, but they have been given the Pulisic seal of approval.

He added: "At the end of the season, we were able to meet with them and they were around the club a lot. They are really good people so I’m excited moving forward."

