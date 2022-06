PULASKI – ConnextCare awards a scholarship annually in memory of Kathleen A. Ellis, the first Nurse Practitioner in New York state. Ellis was well known in our local community for her passion and commitment to serving our rural population. She worked at Northern Oswego County Health Services, Inc. (NOCHSI), which is now ConnextCare, at its Pulaski location, and spent four years working at NOCHSI’s Mexico Health Center. The community mourned the loss of Ellis when she lost her battle with cancer and passed away in December of 1996 at the age of 52.

