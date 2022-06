Colombian pop star Shakira, 45, and Barcelona soccer team defender Gerard Piqué, 35, announced they are splitting up after being together for 11 years. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," the joint statement released on Saturday read. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO