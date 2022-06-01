ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Report: Avery Anderson officially withdraws from 2022 NBA Draft, will return to Oklahoma State

By Griffin McVeigh about 6 hours
According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson has officially withdrawn from the 2022 NBA Draft. He will now return to Stillwater for another season of college basketball, playing for head coach Mike Boynton. Anderson was the team’s leading scorer meaning a huge boost is returning for the Cowboys.

The Justin, Texas native has been with the program for three seasons and will enter the 2022-2023 season as a senior. Anderson was a consistent scorer down the stretch for Oklahoma State last year, scoring in double figures in seven of his last eight games. However, his season-high 29 points came during nonconference against Cleveland State.

Anderson averaged 12.1 points per game along with 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He was named to the 2021-2022 All-Big 12 third-team for his efforts, proving to be one of the best in the conference. With his return, Oklahoma State is seeing a major boost in its push to return to the NCAA Tournament.

Of course, there was no postseason basketball for the Cowboys last year due to the NCAA handing down a one-year ban. Anderson will return with the hopes of getting Oklahoma State back into March Madness and potentially making a run to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2005.

Coming out of high school, Anderson was ranked a four-star prospect by the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting services. He selected Oklahoma State over offers from Florida, LSU, and Texas A&M.

Thus far, he has been a crucial player for the Cowboys and he will have another go at it during the 2022-2023 season.

Former Oklahoma State point guard Rondel Walker transfers to TCU

Former Oklahoma State point guard Rondel Walker has exited the transfer portal and officially announced on Instagram he’s committed to the TCU Horned Frogs. The 6-foot-4 sophomore averaged 4.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game last season for the Cowboys. As a freshman, he poured in 12 double-digit games for Oklahoma State on the offensive end.

His most famous play his freshman year came when he recorded the game-winning “And-1” layup with 38 seconds to play against the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks.

Walker was rated as a four-star prospect in the 2020 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus Rankings. He was also named the Oklahoman’s 2020 Big All-City Player of the Year.

For the latest on where all the college basketball prospects across America are headed this offseason, keep it locked to the On3 Transfer Portal Wire.

Comments / 0

