ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Deion Sanders expected to add veteran coach Tim Brewster to Jackson State staff

By Matt Zenitz about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CvBbl_0fwtj4xT00
Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire.

Deion Sanders appears set to add a veteran coach to his staff at Jackson State.

Tim Brewster, a former head coach at Minnesota who was most recently Dan Mullen’s tight ends coach and assistant head coach at Florida, is expected to join the Jackson State staff, sources tell On3.

Prior to Florida, Brewster was tight ends coach, assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator at North Carolina (2019) after serving as Jimbo Fisher’s tight ends coach at Texas A&M (2018) and Florida State (2013-17).

Brewster, who has coached players such as former Florida and current Atlanta Falcons star tight end Kyle Pitts in recent years, previously worked in Mississippi as the tight ends coach at Mississippi State under Mullen in 2012.

Under Sanders, who was hired by Jackson State in September 2020, the Tigers finished 11-2 last season, including a 8-0 mark in conference play.

That came after Sanders, who inherited a program that was 4-8 in 2019, led Jackson State to a 4-3 mark during a spring 2021 season.

Sanders won the 2021 Eddie Robinson Award, which is presented to the national FCS coach of the year. In addition, Sanders’ son, Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders, won the Jerry Rice Award, which goes to the national FCS Freshman of the Year.

Jackson State is set to open its 2022 season against Florida A&M Sept. 4.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Threat made at Congressman Bennie Thompson’s headquarters

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly making a terroristic threat at Congressman Bennie Thompson’s Campaign Headquarters in Jackson on Friday, June 3. Jackson police said Tony Ray Brown, 66, walked into the campaign headquarters and asked to see Congressman Thompson. Staff said Thompson was unavailable, and Brown allegedly stated “it would […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Pick-up truck catches on fire near Fortification Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pick-up truck went up in flames in Jackson on Sunday afternoon. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says the fire occurred at 3:50 p.m. near Woodrow Wilson and Fortification Street. The vehicle caught on fire due to the lawn mower on the back of the truck.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Football
City
Jackson, MS
State
Minnesota State
State
North Carolina State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Jackson, MS
College Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
kicks96news.com

DUIs and Stealing Road Signs in Neshoba Arrests

BOBBIE JO ANDERSON, 31, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. CHRISTOPHER DELL AVENETTE, of Sylacauga, AL, DUI -1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. DEVIN D BRAY, 28, of Columbus, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0. EDGAR JEROME BROWN, 21, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two men killed in Yazoo City pool hall shooting

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police are investigating a shooting at a pool hall that left two men dead on Sunday, June 5. The Yazoo Herald reported officers responded to the shooting around 4:15 a.m. at Junior’s Bar and Lounge on Kohlman Street. Investigators believe the two men who died are the only […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
AOL Corp

12-year-old star student fatally shot on Jackson, Mississippi, sidewalk

City officials in Jackson, Mississippi, are weighing gun reform measures after at least four youths, including a 12-year-old standout student who was fatally struck, were shot in a single day last week. Adrian McDougles, 12, was killed on a sidewalk while with his brother Onterrio, 16, who was also hit...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Tim Brewster
Person
Dan Mullen
WLBT

Teen arrested for terroristic threat of Jackson high school graduation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 19-year-old is charged with making a terroristic threat online. Mississippi Department of Public Safety says Jacorey Tyrone Mitchell, was arrested and charged with the felony Wednesday. DPS says the Jackson Public School District and Capitol Police were made aware of a terroristic threat on social...
JACKSON, MS
WKRG News 5

Atlanta man charged with identity theft in Mississippi

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – An Atlanta man was arrested in connection to two identity theft cases that happened at Flowood banks on Friday, May 20. Flowood police said employees at two different banks reported possible identity thefts. Shortly after confirming the crimes, police were informed that the suspect had been arrested by Rankin County deputies […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WTOK-TV

Fight breaks out after MHS graduation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A fight broke out after Meridian High School’s graduation Friday morning. A News 11 viewer, who wants to remain anonymous, sent us a video of the fight that happened on campus. In the video, you can hear people screaming, and you can see one person wearing a blue cap and gown punching a person in a white t-shirt. You can see two other people in white t-shirts jumping in the fight.
MERIDIAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackson State#Florida State#Veteran#American Football#College Football#Texas A M#Tigers#Eddie Robinson Award#Fcs#Florida A M
WLBT

One person dies after crash on Highway 16 in Yazoo County

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 16 in Yazoo County. MHP says 19-year-old Haley A. McCrory, of Vicksburg, was traveling west on Highway 16 in a 2012 Ford F-150 while 57-year-old Tracy A. Anderson was traveling east on Highway 16 in a 2012 Honda Accord.
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Neighbors report seeing someone walking out of church as fire breaks out, pastor says

JACKSON, Miss. — The pastor of a Jackson church said there will still be services this weekend, despite a fire that damaged the building. The fire was reported early Friday morning at We Care Church on Colonial Drive, off Terry Road. Charlie Clark, the pastor at the church, said the fire started in an area of the church used for the after-school program. A phone call from his neighbors alerted him to what happened before they saw the fire.
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Murder and Kidnapping in Leake and Attala Arrests

LASHAWN KIMBLE, 29, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000. DELBRECO E LEE, 42, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A. AALIYAH LUSK, 22, of Goodman, Murder, KPD. Bond $250,000. FREDRICK D MATLOCK, 43, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
breezynews.com

Embezzlement and Grand Larceny in Attala and Leake

MARCO S ALLEN, 37, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A. TIMOTHY R BERRY, 62, Grand Larceny, ACSO. Bond N/A. CHRISTOPHER A BUCKLEY, 31, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A. TOMMY L BURNSIDE, 26, of Philadelphia, Sentenced, LCSO. Bond N/A. CHRISTOPHER...
CARTHAGE, MS
Daily Leader

Weekend jail docket — 3 arrested on felony charges

Abigail Diane Chance, 05/12/1999, 308 North Street Drive — arrested for felony possession of controlled substance, felony fleeing or eluding police in motor vehicle, failure to state when officer signals, leaving scene of accident, property damage, no seat belt, no auto insurance, reckless driving, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

MPD seeks man wanted for questioning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said Jaquarion Stewart is wanted for questioning in an open investigation. It did not state which case. If you know Stewart’s whereabouts, contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893. Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to...
MERIDIAN, MS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
59K+
Followers
50K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy