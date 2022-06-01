Deion Sanders expected to add veteran coach Tim Brewster to Jackson State staff

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire.

Deion Sanders appears set to add a veteran coach to his staff at Jackson State.

Tim Brewster, a former head coach at Minnesota who was most recently Dan Mullen’s tight ends coach and assistant head coach at Florida, is expected to join the Jackson State staff, sources tell On3.

Prior to Florida, Brewster was tight ends coach, assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator at North Carolina (2019) after serving as Jimbo Fisher’s tight ends coach at Texas A&M (2018) and Florida State (2013-17).

Brewster, who has coached players such as former Florida and current Atlanta Falcons star tight end Kyle Pitts in recent years, previously worked in Mississippi as the tight ends coach at Mississippi State under Mullen in 2012.

Under Sanders, who was hired by Jackson State in September 2020, the Tigers finished 11-2 last season, including a 8-0 mark in conference play.

That came after Sanders, who inherited a program that was 4-8 in 2019, led Jackson State to a 4-3 mark during a spring 2021 season.

Sanders won the 2021 Eddie Robinson Award, which is presented to the national FCS coach of the year. In addition, Sanders’ son, Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders, won the Jerry Rice Award, which goes to the national FCS Freshman of the Year.

Jackson State is set to open its 2022 season against Florida A&M Sept. 4.