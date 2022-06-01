South Carolina women's basketball: The search for shooters

Brea Beal / Photo by Chris Gillespie

South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships

South Carolina shot 30.6% from three last season, the lowest since the 2012-13 team shot a dismal 25.3%. South Carolina attempted 585 threes, third-most in a season under Dawn Staley (just ten behind the single-season high of 595, which is tied for the fourth-most in program history). So the Gamecocks weren’t shy about shooting, they just weren’t making them.

The hope was for South Carolina to go to the transfer portal and find a shooter. Instead South Carolina signed graduate transfer Kierra Fletcher, who was 2-20 from behind the arc in her first three seasons but hit 23-64 (35.9%) as a senior. That’s a solid clip, but she’s definitely not the gunner many people envisioned.

Why can’t South Carolina find shooters?

For starters, there just aren’t that many players who can hit 40% of their threes. But perception and reality don’t quite match here. South Carolina had two of them in 2020-21 in Destanni Henderson and Zia Cooke. (Destiny Littleton, who shot more often than anyone else, was more timely than accurate with her shooting, hitting a modest 34.4% (21-61).)

Henderson finished her career in the top ten for makes and attempts, and fourth in career three-point percentage (37.9%). She hit 41.4% from three in 2020-21 and dipped to 39.9% last season.

Cooke is currently a 34.0% shooter for her career, which would place her sixth on the career list. She shot 35.7% as a freshman and a shade under 40% at 39.3% as a sophomore, but she was part of the problem last season. Cooke’s percentage plummeted to 28.7% last season even as she took 35 more shots from behind the arc.

If Cooke had hit her expected percentage last season (about 37.6%), South Carolina’s team percentage jumps to just under 33%. That would have been fifth in the SEC.

Furthermore, South Carolina has recruited shooters. Raven Johnson, Saniya Rivers, and Bree Hall were all expected to provide shooting. But Johnson suffered a season-ending injury, Rivers missed 30 consecutive threes after making her first, and Hall only shot 30.4%.

Why did the Gamecocks shoot so much and so poorly?

Teams packed the paint and dared the Gamecocks to make shots. That wasn’t a surprise to anyone, but getting career-worst shooting from Cooke and Brea Beal (23.8%) was. Because opponents weren’t consistently punished for leaving them open, they gave more and more space, leading to more attempts (at some point you have to shoot if they aren’t guarding you), but also an adverse psychological effect for Cooke and Beal.

South Carolina didn’t get much from Beal’s backup, LeLe Grissett, who was 1-1 from three. South Carolina also didn’t get spacing from its power forwards. When Mikiah Herbert Harrigan hit 20-46 from behind the arc in 2019-20, it dramatically changed how teams could pack the paint. But again, there just aren’t a lot of Mad Kikis out there. Laeticia Amihere shot 5-11 last season, so maybe she could help stretch the floor with a few more attempts.

Is there hope?

Within that freshman, now sophomore, group, there are reasons for optimism. Johnson went 2-2 from behind the arc in the exhibition against Benedict, her only significant action before her injury. Hall got more confident in her shot as the season went on, including a clutch three against North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament. Those two could provide the shooting South Carolina needs.

There is also a reason to be optimistic about Fletcher. If she can make that big of a leap going into her senior season, why wouldn’t she have continued to improve while she sat out last season?

And if Zia Cooke returns to form – and nobody wants that more than Cooke herself – well I wouldn’t be writing this story if South Carolina hit 33% of its threes last season.