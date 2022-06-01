ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina women's basketball: The search for shooters

By Chris Wellbaum about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktIED_0fwtj0QZ00
Brea Beal / Photo by Chris Gillespie

South Carolina Women’s Basketball: NewsRecruitingScheduleRosterStatsSECPollsScholarships

South Carolina shot 30.6% from three last season, the lowest since the 2012-13 team shot a dismal 25.3%. South Carolina attempted 585 threes, third-most in a season under Dawn Staley (just ten behind the single-season high of 595, which is tied for the fourth-most in program history). So the Gamecocks weren’t shy about shooting, they just weren’t making them.

The hope was for South Carolina to go to the transfer portal and find a shooter. Instead South Carolina signed graduate transfer Kierra Fletcher, who was 2-20 from behind the arc in her first three seasons but hit 23-64 (35.9%) as a senior. That’s a solid clip, but she’s definitely not the gunner many people envisioned.

Why can’t South Carolina find shooters?

For starters, there just aren’t that many players who can hit 40% of their threes. But perception and reality don’t quite match here. South Carolina had two of them in 2020-21 in Destanni Henderson and Zia Cooke. (Destiny Littleton, who shot more often than anyone else, was more timely than accurate with her shooting, hitting a modest 34.4% (21-61).)

Henderson finished her career in the top ten for makes and attempts, and fourth in career three-point percentage (37.9%). She hit 41.4% from three in 2020-21 and dipped to 39.9% last season.

Cooke is currently a 34.0% shooter for her career, which would place her sixth on the career list. She shot 35.7% as a freshman and a shade under 40% at 39.3% as a sophomore, but she was part of the problem last season. Cooke’s percentage plummeted to 28.7% last season even as she took 35 more shots from behind the arc.

If Cooke had hit her expected percentage last season (about 37.6%), South Carolina’s team percentage jumps to just under 33%. That would have been fifth in the SEC.

Furthermore, South Carolina has recruited shooters. Raven Johnson, Saniya Rivers, and Bree Hall were all expected to provide shooting. But Johnson suffered a season-ending injury, Rivers missed 30 consecutive threes after making her first, and Hall only shot 30.4%.

Why did the Gamecocks shoot so much and so poorly?

Teams packed the paint and dared the Gamecocks to make shots. That wasn’t a surprise to anyone, but getting career-worst shooting from Cooke and Brea Beal (23.8%) was. Because opponents weren’t consistently punished for leaving them open, they gave more and more space, leading to more attempts (at some point you have to shoot if they aren’t guarding you), but also an adverse psychological effect for Cooke and Beal.

South Carolina didn’t get much from Beal’s backup, LeLe Grissett, who was 1-1 from three. South Carolina also didn’t get spacing from its power forwards. When Mikiah Herbert Harrigan hit 20-46 from behind the arc in 2019-20, it dramatically changed how teams could pack the paint. But again, there just aren’t a lot of Mad Kikis out there. Laeticia Amihere shot 5-11 last season, so maybe she could help stretch the floor with a few more attempts.

Is there hope?

Within that freshman, now sophomore, group, there are reasons for optimism. Johnson went 2-2 from behind the arc in the exhibition against Benedict, her only significant action before her injury. Hall got more confident in her shot as the season went on, including a clutch three against North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament. Those two could provide the shooting South Carolina needs.

There is also a reason to be optimistic about Fletcher. If she can make that big of a leap going into her senior season, why wouldn’t she have continued to improve while she sat out last season?

And if Zia Cooke returns to form – and nobody wants that more than Cooke herself – well I wouldn’t be writing this story if South Carolina hit 33% of its threes last season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Gamecock baseball arrivals, departures and other offseason notes

COLUMBIA — As the dust settled on the baseball season and the status of coach Mark Kingston, the questions began for what will undoubtedly be an NCAA regional-or-else 2023 South Carolina baseball season. The litany of pitching injuries to Kingston’s team this year certainly played a huge role in...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Doctor killed in Tulsa shooting previously worked in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA/ AP) — A doctor killed Wednesday afternoon in a mass shooting at a medical center in Tulsa, Oklahoma previously worked in Greenville. Doctor Stephanie Husen was one of the four victims in the shooting. She completed an internship and residency at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in 2004 and 2005, according to […]
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
Columbia, SC
Basketball
State
South Carolina State
hotelnewsresource.com

Cambria Hotel Columbia Downtown the Vista Opens in Columbia, SC

Cambria Hotels celebrated the milestone opening of the brand's 60th hotel – and seventh location in South Carolina alone – with the debut of the Cambria Hotel Columbia Downtown the Vista. The new four-story, 144-room hotel in the Palmetto State capital joins Cambria properties in Charleston, Fort Mill, Greenville, Mount Pleasant, Rock Hill and Summerville. The brand will continue to expand in popular business and leisure-oriented markets this year with additional openings expected in Orlando, Florida; Portland, Maine; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and New Haven, Connecticut.
COLUMBIA, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Lowest-earning counties in South Carolina

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dawn Staley
floraathletic.com

Vince Albano Named Strength and Conditioning Coach

AC Flora Athletics would like to welcome Vince Albano as our new Strength and Conditioning Coach. Vince is originally from New Jersey and graduated from King’s College in 2015 where he played football and majored in Athletic Training. He continued his academic career at the University of South Carolina earning a Master’s Degree in Exercise Science. Most recently, Vince served as an assistant football coach, assistant track coach, Head Athletic Trainer and Strength Coach at Camden High School. At AC Flora, Vince will teach strength and conditioning classes during the day and coordinate the strength program for all Falcon Athletes. We welcome Vince and wife Ali along with their children Payton and Lincoln to the AC Flora Community.
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

SC National Guard who refuse COVID-19 vaccine required to turn in equipment

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina National Guard confirmed Thursday that soldiers and airmen who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine are being required to turn in their equipment this month. In August 2021, the Secretary of Defense directed all service members including active, reserve and National Guard to receive...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Recruiting#Sec#Gamecocks
Axios Charlotte

Bankruptcy: A timeline of the Panthers’ messy relationship with Rock Hill

Bankruptcy is the latest move in the David Tepper-Rock Hill debacle. What’s happening: The Carolina Panthers owner’s real estate holdings entity, GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC,  filed for bankruptcy in Delaware on June 1, as first reported by the Athletic. GTRE said in a statement this is to “effect an orderly wind-down of the project at Rock […] The post Bankruptcy: A timeline of the Panthers’ messy relationship with Rock Hill appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
ROCK HILL, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
cardinalnews.org

How did Georgia beat out Pittsylvania County for an 8,100-job factory?

We’ve all heard about “the one that got away,” be it that big fish we didn’t reel in, or that big game our favorite team couldn’t win. Now Pittsylvania County can add another: a massive car plant that went to Georgia instead. Last week, the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Danville Register and Bee reported that the 3,528-acre Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill was a finalist for the $5.5 billion Hyundai electric vehicle battery plant that recently went to a site near Savannah, Georgia – and that the decision was, in the words of one local economic development official, an “extremely close call.”
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
vnexplorer.net

South Carolina undercover sting busts 11 men creeping kids online

(Left to right) Hunter Allen Trammell, Jason Brandon Davis, Karl Jordan Platt, Nicholas Banks Jeffcoat, Robert Mitchum Nichols, Rodney Carlton Fussell, Terry Dwayne Goins Jr. and Terry William Volcke are eight of eleven men accused of attempting to lure teenagers for sex, according to police. Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WJCL

2022 South Carolina Primary Election Results

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Palmetto State has a Senate seat, Congressional seats and the governor's office at stake in 2022, along with a long list of municipal elections. Republicans Gov. Henry McMaster, Senator Tim Scott and Congresswoman Nancy Mace are all up for reelection this year. In addition, Mace is challenged in the primary by Donald Trump-backed Katie Arrington.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WCBD Count on 2

Sen. McLeod to attend voter rally in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Senator Mia McLeod, Democratic candidate for governor, will be in the Lowcountry on Thursday. Sen. McLeod will be a featured speaker during a ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally at the International Longshoremen’s Association House of Labor. That event is open to the public and will take place Thursday at 5:30 […]
CHARLESTON, SC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
58K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy