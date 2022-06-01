CBS Sports updates Top 25 and 1 after NBA Draft withdrawals

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

A brand-new Top 25 and 1 has been released by CBS Sports, as the college basketball offseason continues to be affected by the transfer portal and decisions regarding the 2022 NBA Draft.

Last week, one of the biggest storylines in college basketball was Arkansas seeing the last of Jaylin Williams in a Razorbacks uniform.

To illustrate, Williams took to Twitter on Saturday to announce his decision to keep his name in the 2022 NBA Draft. He averaged 10.9 points per game this season to help the Razorbacks to a 28-9 overall record and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

Still, Gary Parrish of CBS Sports is leaning towards the Razorbacks being fine next season.

“You might notice that I barely dropped Arkansas, which I think will leave me higher on the Razorbacks than most,” wrote Parrish. “I’m fine with that. Yes, I know they’re now only returning one meaningful player (Davonte Davis) from last season’s team that advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. But they’re also enrolling three five-star freshmen (Nick Smith, Anthony Black, Jordan Walsh) and at least four impactful transfers (Ricky Council, Jalen Graham, Makhel Mitchell, Makhi Mitchell). That’s strong.

“And, don’t forget, arguably nobody has been better in recent years than Eric Musselman at taking players from all over and quickly creating a great team with them. So I remain a believer in what the Razorbacks will be next season.”

Nevertheless, the North Carolina Tar Heels remain the team to beat for CBS Sports with the college basketball season in the distance.

“FYI: Prospects and transfers announcing their future plans will continue to impact the Top 25 And 1 even after the deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft passes — but it’s difficult, at this point, to envision anybody supplanting North Carolina at No. 1,” wrote Parrish. “The Tar Heels are returning four starters from a team that lost to Kansas in the championship game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. To that core, UNC is adding a top-15 recruiting class highlighted by top-40 prospects Seth Trimble and Jalen Washington.

“So it’s not crazy to think Hubert Davis could start his head-coaching career with back-to-back trips to the Final Four.”

While the Tar Heels will be a force, the world know it isn’t that simple in college basketball. Here’s the latest Top 25 and 1, courtesy of CBS Sports.

CBS Sports: Top 25 and 1 rankings after latest roster additions:

1) North Carolina Tar Heels

2) Houston Cougars

3) Kentucky Wildcats

4) Gonzaga Bulldogs

5) Arkansas Razorbacks

6) UCLA Bruins

7) Baylor Bears

8) Kansas Jayhawks

9) Duke Blue Devils

10) Tennessee Volunteers

11) Creighton Bluejays

12) Texas Longhorns

13) Michigan Wolverines

14) Auburn Tigers

15) Villanova Wildcats

16) Indiana Hoosiers

17) TCU Horned Frogs

18) Texas A&M Aggies

19) Arizona Wildcats

20) Colorado State Rams

21) Alabama Crimson Tide

22) Purdue Boilermakers

23) Dayton Flyers

24) Ohio State Buckeyes

25) Michigan State Spartans

26) Saint Louis Billikens