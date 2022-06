One of these talented Ultimate Fighting Championship flyweights may be in shouting distance of a title shot with a win in this matchup. Back in May, Instagram account MMA Fight Universe first posted of the renewed flyweight encounter between Alexa Grasso (14-3) and Viviane Araujo (11-3). The fight was initially set for UFC 270, but Araujo withdrew from the pairing due to an injury. Grasso has since confirmed the newly remade bout on Thursday on her Instagram Stories. They will come to blows at a currently unnamed UFC Fight Night event on Aug. 13, one that will likely go down inside of the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

