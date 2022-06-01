ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Takeaways from Kirby Smart at SEC Spring Meetings on Tuesday

By Palmer Thombs about 6 hours
 2 days ago
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

DawgsHQ shares our thoughts and biggest takeaways from what Georgia head coach Kirby Smart had to say Tuesday at SEC Spring Meetings.

WGAU

Kirby Smart makes his position clear on potential 9-game SEC conference schedule

Whether it ends up getting voted on this week, two future scheduling models have been touted as for what the future of SEC conference play would look like. One of those models would be an eight-game format, with one protected rivalry and seven rotating foes. The league currently plays eight conference games, with one cross-divisional game being protected and played on an annual basis. Georgia draws Auburn out of the SEC West as it stands. But in this system going forward, Florida would almost certainly be the protected rival for Georgia.
AUBURN, GA
dawgpost.com

5-Star Breaks Down UGA Visit And The "Georgia Way"

ATHENS - We’re only three days into June, and it’s already been a GIANT month on the recruiting trail for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. They’ll be hosting some of the nation’s top prospects on official visits this weekend, and earlier this week the staff put on a mega-camp where they hosted some top 2024 and 2025 prospects from across the country.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Georgia football schedules in question, 2023 Oklahoma game discussed

DESTIN, Fla. — Georgia football has scheduling issues to work out regardless of the proposed model the SEC decides on, including the Oklahoma home-and-home series currently slated for 2023 and 2031. “That’s something we are working on right now,” said UGA athletic director Josh Brooks, asked if the Sooners’...
ATHENS, GA
