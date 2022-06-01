Surface Laptop Go 2 is official with 11th-gen Intel Core i5 and $599 starting price
What you need to know
- Surface Laptop Go 2 is official and it's available for pre-order today.
- It features an 11th-gen Intel Core i5, and a new Sage colorway.
- It's expected to start shipping next week for $599.
The Surface Laptop Go 2 is official! Microsoft has announced that the product is available for pre-order right now, with shipments expected to take place starting June 7. The product is a relatively minor refresh over its predecessor , featuring an 11th-generation Intel Core i5, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and the debut of a new Sage colorway.
The Surface Laptop Go 2 is identical to the original on the outside. It features the same 12.4-inch "PixelSense" touch display, a fingerprint reader on the models with 8GB RAM, and is built out of a mixture of aluminum and polycarbonate materials. Like the original, it doesn't have a backlit keyboard or Windows Hello facial recognition, though Microsoft is touting an improved webcam for video calls.
The bigger changes are on the inside and will help to reduce Microsoft's carbon footprint via easier-to-repair products. Laptop Go 2 joins the Surface Laptop Studio in being one of Microsoft's "repair friendly" devices , with more components that can be removed and replaced by authorized technicians. These components include the keyboard and trackpad, display, battery, Surflink cable, and the SSD.Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3
|Category
|Spec
|OS
|Windows 11 Home
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-1135G7
|RAM
|4GB or 8GB LPDDR4x
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|Storage
|128GB or 256GB SSD
|Display
|12.4-inch 1536 x 1024 (148 ppi) 3:2 PixelSense Touch display
|Ports
|1x USB-A, 1x USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Surface Connect port
|Audio
|Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby-Audio Premium
|Wireless
|Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1
|Camera
|720p HD f2.0 camera
|Security
|Windows Hello fingerprint
|Battery
|Up to 13.5 hours
|Dimensions
|10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches
|Weight
|2.48 lbs (1,127g)
|Color
|Platinum, Ice Blue, Sandstone, Sage
|Availability
|June 7
|Price
|$599, $699, $799
The Intel Core i5 on the inside is a last-generation chip but still plenty powerful for this laptop's target demographic. It's a nice upgrade over the 10th-gen chip in the first Laptop Go, with better graphics performance and battery efficiency.
Microsoft has cut the original entry-level model with 64GB of eMMC storage, and the base model of Laptop Go 2 has 128GB of SSD storage right out of the gate. Because of this, its starting price has crept up to $599, but you are getting more storage, better graphics, and better performance.
|Price
|SKU
|$599
|Intel Core i5, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
|$699
|Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
|$799
|Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
Finally, Microsoft notes that the Surface Laptop Go 2 is the company's first "Secured-Core PC" to hit the market. This means it features better security at a firmware level, which is great for businesses looking to keep their data as secure as possible.
Curiously, the Surface Laptop Go 2 appears to be Microsoft's only new Surface product launching in the first half of 2022. Microsoft usually ships a handful of Surface product refreshes in the spring, but we're just getting an update to the Laptop Go line this time.
Surface Laptop Go 2 is available for pre-order today in select markets, with shipping expected to start next week from June 7.
