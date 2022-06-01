Surface Laptop Go 2 is official with 11th-gen Intel Core i5 and $599 starting price

What you need to know

Surface Laptop Go 2 is official and it's available for pre-order today.

It features an 11th-gen Intel Core i5, and a new Sage colorway.

It's expected to start shipping next week for $599.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 is official! Microsoft has announced that the product is available for pre-order right now, with shipments expected to take place starting June 7. The product is a relatively minor refresh over its predecessor , featuring an 11th-generation Intel Core i5, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and the debut of a new Sage colorway.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 is identical to the original on the outside. It features the same 12.4-inch "PixelSense" touch display, a fingerprint reader on the models with 8GB RAM, and is built out of a mixture of aluminum and polycarbonate materials. Like the original, it doesn't have a backlit keyboard or Windows Hello facial recognition, though Microsoft is touting an improved webcam for video calls.

You can read our Surface Laptop Go vs. Surface Laptop Go 2 guide for a deeper comparison.

The bigger changes are on the inside and will help to reduce Microsoft's carbon footprint via easier-to-repair products. Laptop Go 2 joins the Surface Laptop Studio in being one of Microsoft's "repair friendly" devices , with more components that can be removed and replaced by authorized technicians. These components include the keyboard and trackpad, display, battery, Surflink cable, and the SSD.

Surface Laptop Go 2 in Sage (Image credit: Microsoft)

Surface Laptop Go 2 on the Inside (Image credit: Microsoft)

Surface Laptop Go 2 specifications Category Spec OS Windows 11 Home Processor Intel Core i5-1135G7 RAM 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4x Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Storage 128GB or 256GB SSD Display 12.4-inch 1536 x 1024 (148 ppi) 3:2 PixelSense Touch display Ports 1x USB-A, 1x USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Surface Connect port Audio Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby-Audio Premium Wireless Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1 Camera 720p HD f2.0 camera Security Windows Hello fingerprint Battery Up to 13.5 hours Dimensions 10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches Weight 2.48 lbs (1,127g) Color Platinum, Ice Blue, Sandstone, Sage Availability June 7 Price $599, $699, $799

The Intel Core i5 on the inside is a last-generation chip but still plenty powerful for this laptop's target demographic. It's a nice upgrade over the 10th-gen chip in the first Laptop Go, with better graphics performance and battery efficiency.

Microsoft has cut the original entry-level model with 64GB of eMMC storage, and the base model of Laptop Go 2 has 128GB of SSD storage right out of the gate. Because of this, its starting price has crept up to $599, but you are getting more storage, better graphics, and better performance.

Price list Price SKU $599 Intel Core i5, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD $699 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD $799 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Finally, Microsoft notes that the Surface Laptop Go 2 is the company's first "Secured-Core PC" to hit the market. This means it features better security at a firmware level, which is great for businesses looking to keep their data as secure as possible.

Curiously, the Surface Laptop Go 2 appears to be Microsoft's only new Surface product launching in the first half of 2022. Microsoft usually ships a handful of Surface product refreshes in the spring, but we're just getting an update to the Laptop Go line this time.

Surface Laptop Go 2 is available for pre-order today in select markets, with shipping expected to start next week from June 7.

Pre-order

Surface Laptop Go 2

The Surface Laptop Go 2 gets a glow-up with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, new serviceable parts, Secured-core designation, and new Sage color.