Kenny Pickett on Steelers QB1 battle: 'I didn't think I was going to walk in and be the 1'

When the Pittsburgh Steelers used their top draft slot to grab Panthers star Kenny Pickett, fans hoped they’d just drafted the successor to Ben Roethlisberger. However, during OTAs, Pickett is working behind new Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky and Roethlisberger’s backup Mason Rudolph.

The former Heisman candidate expressed no concern over the current throwing order in Pittsburgh, however.

“I didn’t think I was going to walk in and be the ‘1,’ right?” Pickett said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “So, it’s kind of what I was expecting in coming in here. Earn everything I get. Kind of how it goes in life and in the game, so I am excited to be here.”

With the Panthers, Pickett earned the starting quarterback job as a redshirt freshman in his second year on campus. He finished his collegiate career as the program’s all-time leader in passing yards, total offense, passing touchdowns and more.

Reporters asked the youngster how much advice he is getting from the quarterbacks throwing in front of him. He described a healthy relationship between the teammates.

“Just little small things here and there,” Pickett said. “It’s not a formal sitdown, ‘Hey man can you give me all the secrets.’ It’s just if I am going through plays and I am like, ‘Hey what did you see here? Why did you do this? What footwork do you like to use here?’ All little things like that. We are kind of working together, so everyone is getting better. It’s good. It’s good competition.

“I am learning and just kind of attacking each day,” he added. “I think (the media) makes a bigger deal out of the competition than the players do because we are competing every single day regardless. So I am excited to be part of this team and compete.”

The No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has the likes of Roethlisberger and Dan Marino in his corner, both of whom have offered to mentor the young Steelers quarterback.

ESPN insider shares latest on Steelers quarterback situation

On Tuesday, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler shared the inside scoop on what he’s been hearing about the quarterbacks in Pittsburgh.

“From what I’m hearing Mitchell Trubisky has the inside track on the first team reps at least right now,” Fowler said on SportsCenter. I recently texted with Trubisky. He told me he quote, ‘definitely can’t wait for this quarterback battle.’ And he’s looked the part so far, I’m told.

“The Steelers have been very pleased with his arm strength, mobility, how he’s ingratiated himself with teammates but I’m also told the Steelers really want to play no favorites here throughout the process. All three quarterbacks including Mason Rudolph will get those game-simulated reps through the next three to four months. And as a source told me, ‘Look we didn’t draft Kenny Pickett for him to sit all that long.’ So it’s just a matter of when he plays.”

